Vior Announces Commencement of Summer Drill Program at Foothills Project, Quebec





QUEBEC CITY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("Vior"), (TSX-Venture: VIO, FRANKFURT: VL51) - is pleased to announce that it has commenced the Summer 2019 drill program at its Foothills rutile project located near the town of Saint-Urbain, Quebec, a historic iron-titanium mining camp located approximately 100 kilometers east of Quebec City. The project covers approximately 320 km2 and is held by Vior. Iluka Exploration (Canada) Ltd. ("Iluka"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU), one of the largest producers of high-grade titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile, is fully funding all work for this exploration and drill program.



Vior is undertaking exploration for large scale hard rock rutile deposits on their 100% held claims. A helicopter-supported diamond drilling program has begun and will look to test 11 first priority airborne gravity and magnetic targets associated with key geological anomalies mapped during recent surface prospecting. The plan is to initially complete 16 holes totalling approximately 3,400 meters over the next 6 weeks. Drill core will be logged on the site and analysed at the IOS Services Géoscientifiques facilities in Saguenay, Quebec, over the next 3 months.

Figure - Rutile-bearing ilmenite block train and airborne magnetic background on Foothills is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3d4f646-3d96-44a1-9f98-f568c1c038d7

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

