    Vigil Health Solutions Completes 2019 AGM

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 06:42:00 PM EDT


    VICTORIA, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigil Health Solutions Inc. ("Vigil") (TSX-V:VGL), is pleased to announce that, at its 2019 AGM shareholders elected Troy Griffiths, Greg Peet, Ian Power and Lindsay Ryerson as Directors of Vigil.

    In addition, conditional upon TSXV approval, the Board granted an aggregate amount of 394,000 stock options pursuant to Vigil's Omnibus Share Compensation Plan. Of the total, 90,000 options were granted to Directors, these vest 25% on grant and 25% every six months following, a further 240,000 were granted to Officers of the Company, these vest over a 4-year period, in equal quarterly installments, starting 12 months from issue. The remaining 64,000 options were granted to employees under the same vesting terms as the Officers of the Company. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.28 per share and expire August 19, 2024.

    After the addition of these options, the Company has an aggregate of 2,082,834 options outstanding representing 11.56% of shares issued. Following the expiry, or exercise, of 257,167 options on September 4, 2019 the Company will have 1,825,667 options outstanding representing 10.13% of shares issued.

    About Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

    Vigil offers a technology platform combining software and hardware to provide comprehensive solutions to the expanding seniors' housing market. Vigil has established a growing presence in North America and an international reputation for being on the leading edge of systems design and integration. Vigil's objective is to offer solutions for the full continuum of care. Vigil's product range includes the innovative wireless Vitality Care System™ featuring discreet 'mini pendants', a nurse call system, mobile fall, incontinence monitoring, resident check and the award-winning Vigil Memory Care System.

    For further information please contact:

    Troy Griffiths, President and CEO

    Tel: (250) 383-6900

    Fax: (250) 383-6999

    Email: information@vigil.com    		 Vigil Health Solutions Inc.

    2102-4464 Markham Street

    Victoria, BC

    V8Z 7X8

    Website: www.vigil.com

    The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility

    for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

    Source: Vigil Health Solutions Inc

