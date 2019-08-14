Viewbix Inc. (OTCQB:VBIX) (f/k/a Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.) issued the following letter to its shareholders:



Dear Shareholders:



Herzliya, Israel, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I am pleased to inform you that the acquisition of Viewbix Ltd. has been completed, and I'd like to take this occasion to introduce you to Viewbix Inc. (the "Company" or "Viewbix" or "us" or "we"), as well as the exciting opportunities ahead of us.

Viewbix is a state-of-the-art video engagement platform comprising a fully integrated suite of patent-protected products and services designed to enable video content owners the ability to drive their key business objectives from their videos. Whether you are using video for: sales and marketing, internal communication, training, sports, entertainment and more, Viewbix provides its clients with the data needed to maximize the video's objectives, through compelling story telling and brand engagement.

Market demand for solutions like those offered by Viewbix is growing every day, as evidenced by any number of statistics:

Mobile video usage has increased by nearly 10 million daily viewing minutes in the last two years (Kleiner Perkins 2018 Internet Trends Report).

Global internet traffic from videos will make up 82% of all consumer internet traffic by 2021 (Cisco Visual Networking Index).

43% of B2C marketers say pre-produced video is the most successful type of content for marketing purposes (Content Marketing Institute).

Including the word "video" in an email subject line boosts open rates by 19% and clickthrough rates by 65% (Salesforce).

54% of consumers wanted to see more video content from a brand or business they support (Hubspot 2018 Content Trends Survey).

As the world proceeds onward into the digital revolution, it is critical that companies engage with their audiences, directly and personally, if they hope to establish a viable brand. Viewbix enables this transition.

The Company's intuitive templates and real-time editing capabilities enable users to add rich branding and interactive elements to traditional video content, while our proprietary analytics suite provides actionable insights into viewer engagement from both on-demand and live videos. Together, these tools make it easy to add brand assets, interactive applications and calls to action that provide powerful viewer-centric experiences and can drive superior returns on investment for any given objective. We believe, as proven to us by our existing clients, that these capabilities are essential for any organization with a digital presence.

A growing list of Fortune 1000 companies already use our platform and, on average, brands report a 35% increase in engagement after integrating Viewbix-enabled videos. Companies using our platform also benefit from understanding what messages and images in the video are resonating with their audience based on real actions viewers are taking.

Effective video content can be a critical tool for any organization looking to engage with its audience. With this acquisition complete we are ready to aggressively pursue the market from a number of angles. We are currently working with or are in discussions with several Fortune 500 enterprises, universities, broadcasters, training facilities, political campaigns and philanthropic organizations, as well as advertising and other related agencies, about the benefits of implementing our platform in their marketing and communications campaigns.

In parallel, we are continuing to build out our market leading technical capabilities on both our video analytics and interactive video platforms.

In addition to our direct sales channel, we are exploring a number of strategic business development opportunities both in the United States and Europe, all of which we believe will maximize the value of your shares in the Company.

I look forward to keeping you updated as we move forward on this exciting next phase of our Company's growth.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Stefansky, CEO and Co-founder of Viewbix

About Viewbix

Viewbix is a video analytics and technology company that helps companies understand what messages are resonating with their video viewers and how to leverage that data to enrich and empower a more effective video experience. Viewbix offers self & fully managed solutions that companies can leverage across multiple distribution channels. The Viewbix creative studio and analytics suite transforms standard video assets into interactive ones that drive ROI in a matter of minutes while providing real time campaign optimization based on current and historical data. For more information, please visit https://corp.viewbix.com/.

Please note Viewbix may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/viewbix), Twitter (https://twitter.com/viewbix), and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/viewbix).

