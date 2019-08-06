View Systems' Medical Marijuana Company Sannabis Announces Distribution Agreement with Cannabis Licensee in Uruguay



The Company is in preliminary talks to enter into futures contracts for hemp biomass with U.S. CBD producers.



Cali, Colombia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: VSYM), an SEC reporting company, announced today their medical marijuana company in Colombia, Sannabis, entered into a distribution and partnership agreement with one of only eight medical marijuana licensees in Uruguay (Partner). Sannabis management has been assisting their Partner for the past several months helping them develop their cannabis cultivation.

Uruguay was the first country in the World to legalize recreational and medical marijuana in 2013. Since then, regulations were implemented to allow cultivation for not only the local market, but also for export. Sannabis' agreement is for the use and distribution of their raw plant material to jurisdictions where it's legal.

The agreement also will distribute Sannabis brand finished products in Uruguay, most importantly in Punto del Este, a city referred to as "the Monaco of the South", "the Pearl of the Atlantic", "the Hamptons and St. Tropez of South America", often compared to Miami and Cannes. This premier trading post will give Sannabis access to high end retail and countless trade opportunities around the World.

Their Partner's license is one of a few for unlimited cultivation. Sannabis' management, who has an equity interest in the Partner, plans to travel again to Uruguay next month to begin planting the first 3.5 hectares (8.75 acres) for harvest in December. They will plant another 3.5 hectares in October, November, and December so they'll have harvests each month from December - March.

Unlike Colombia, Uruguay allows the export of whole plant material and flower buds. Sannabis is analyzing several indications of interest for non-THC hemp biomass from United States CBD producers potentially totaling millions of pounds. For over 20 years, Sannabis and their Foundation Taller Libre has promoted full spectrum use of the plant. Sannabis' logo has always included the motto, "Uso Integral de Cannabis" (Whole Use of Cannabis).

View Systems' President attended the USA-CBD Expo this weekend at the Miami Convention Center and identified many opportunities for Sannabis. "At the convention I realized what separates us from the rest of the pack is the whole use of the plant. I was blown away by the many producers and distributors with a wide variety of products with dozens of brands expanding into the growing market. Every one of them a potential future customer," stated John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc.

About Sannabis S.A.S:

Sannabis S.A.S. (www.sannabis.co) was established in 2014 to develop medicinal cannabis products on an Indigenous reservation in Colombia's Department of Cauca. Anecdotally these products have helped many people with a wide variety of illnesses. In 2018, Sannabis and their partners applied for all the necessary licenses to continue providing medicines obliging by Colombia's new medical marijuana legislation.

About View Systems Inc:

View Systems Inc. (www.viewsystems.com) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Sannabis to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets. ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used by the Secret Service at events for the Clinton Global Initiative, where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipate", "believe", "confident" or "projected", which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

View Systems, Inc./Sannabis

John Campo, President

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia

jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com

Source: VIEW SYSTEMS INC