View Systems Announces Colombia Medical Marijuana Producer, Sannabis, Launches Homeopathic Line of Cannabis Products





BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - View Systems, Inc. (www.viewsystems.com) (OTC:VSYM), a fully reporting company, announced today that Colombian medical marijuana company, Sannabis, has launched a new Homeopathic product line for distribution first in Colombia. The Company has announced a MOU to acquire Sannabis, which has been producing cannabis sativa hemp products in Colombia since 2014. Positive results from using these products have been demonstrated in children with epilepsy to elderly cancer patients, and many other ailments in between. Sannabis Homeopathic Centers will be set up in major cities in Colombia. Doctors will not only prescribe their homeopathic medicines in-house, but also train the growing number of other interested doctors eager to learn the medical benefits of cannabis.

Sannabis operated under the auspices of a constitutional sentence that allowed indigenous communities to grow their sacred plants and convert them to medicines. In May 2016, the Government of Colombia passed a law legalizing and regulating medical marijuana, these regulations went into effect in August 2017. Since that time, Sannabis was required to obtain medical marijuana licenses for seed propagation, cultivation, transformation, and export. In 2018 Sannabis and its partner applied for a registered seed bank licenses, cultivation, and transformation licenses.

Sannabis would like to correct a statement from a prior press release stating they had obtained said licenses. Sannabis and their partner have applied for these coveted licenses and will tap into the capital market to develop them for approvals. In the meantime, Sannabis will work with other licensees with approved cultivation and transformation licenses to make products using their raw material.

It is widely reported that Colombia has the most ideal cannabis growing conditions and will become the top high quality, low cost producer. Since 2014, Sannabis has operated in the Cauca Department, known for the most sought after medicinal cannabis strains in the World. Historically Cauca has grown over 50% of the marijuana produced in Colombia.

Many newcomers have entered the Colombia cannabis market to take advantage of these ideal conditions and favorable legislation. Sannabis' roots go back over 2O years through their sister organization, Taller Libre (Free Workshop). For a timeline of the evolution of Sannabis, please visit, https://www.sannabis.co/taller-libre

In 2016, Sannabis hosted a coalition of Mayors from the top marijuana growing municipalities in Cauca on a tour of their facilities to show how they work with the indigenous community to create quality products. From this demonstration, Caucannabis, Colombia's first medical marijuana co-operative, was born. Sannabis also hosted members of the Santos Administration's Drug Policy office during the drafting of the Decree that legalized medical marijuana. Several Ministers of the previous administration traveled to Cauca for the inauguration of Caucannabis where Sannabis product were on full display.

Although View Systems, Inc. plans a name and symbol change, they will continue to develop the enhanced VS II Weapons Detection System in the metropolitan city of Barranquilla, Colombia with access to ports around the world.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product, used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, as well as government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events and sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems' ViewScan is installed at the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Washington, DC headquarters, IRS buildings, major school systems, as well as correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by DHS, ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

About New Colombia Resources, Inc.

New Colombia Resources Inc. (NCR) was previously a publicly traded company under the symbol NEWC. Due to unexpected auditor delays, they were unable to file timely financial statements so they decided to accept revocation of their shares to file a new Form 10 Registration Statement for these shares. A reputable law firm was engaged to file a new Form 10 to register existing shares owned when they ceased trading. NCR expects to be able to file the registration statement in the very near future or merge with an existing publicly traded company and distribute those shares to their existing shareholders. NCR's shares in View Systems, Inc. will be an asset of NCR. In addition to medical marijuana, NCR, has significant interest in high quality metallurgical coal properties that are expected to be in production soon. Inquiries about NCR should be directed to +1-410-236-8200 or jcampo@newcolombiaresources.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipate", "believe", "confident" or "projected", which are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact: John Campo 410-236-8200 USA (WhatsApp) +57-318-657-0918 Colombiajcampo@newcolombiaresources.com

Source: View Systems, Inc.