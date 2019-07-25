Victory Square Adds Three New Advisory Members



Victory Square expands the advisory team to maximize growth and unlock value-creating opportunities for shareholders

Victory Square ( VST ) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST portfolio consists of 20 global companies using artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health, and gaming.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) is very excited to announce that Darin Recchi, Carey Dillen and Tasi Gottschlag have joined VST's advisory team, making the Victory Square team even stronger and providing strategic support to portfolio companies.

VST's advisors include professionals with deep experience in growth, operation, finance and legal. They provide operational and growth support to portfolio companies and help them with commercialization and building scalable businesses.

"We are thrilled with the addition of three new distinguished and highly experienced advisors to help us improve the competitive positions of our portfolio companies and unlock value-creating opportunities," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

"Strengthened with these new appointments, our team continues its deep support for select portfolio companies to maximize their growth and accelerate their path to commercialization with well-executed scalable business models ultimately realizing their potential for creating superior shareholder value," Tejani added.

Joining the current advisory team are the following three experienced individuals:

Carey Dillen

With 20+ years of experience spanning startup to rapid growth environments, Carey harnesses an entrepreneurial drive, strategic mind and strong vision to grow people, profits and purpose. Carey has experience working with well-established organizations to dynamic startups and has contributed extensively to health, wellness and sports communities locally, nationally and internationally.

Carey is highly experienced in strategy development, operational efficiency, financial management, people development and franchising in both private and publicly listed companies. Carey's experience in leading teams includes developing the infrastructure to scale for rapid growth from $1 million to $1 billion.

As President of YYOGA and YYOGA at Home (on-demand digital business), she leads the development, growth and strategy for the company. Initially growing through M&A with other yoga studios in Vancouver, YYOGA's community has grown to 12 locations within BC and Ontario. Previously, as the VP of Finance for the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Games, Carey was instrumental in the startup, growth and dissolution of the organization; she also acted as an advisor to London 2012 and Sochi 2014 Olympic Games. In addition, she has held senior leadership positions with some of Canada's top brands like Boston Pizza, MEC and KPMG.

Giving back to her community is a central part of Carey's life. She has been an advisor and board member for nonprofit and high-profile organizations like 2016 Americas Masters Games, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, Sport BC, BC Athletics and SBC Insurance Ltd.

Carey has a Bachelor of Commerce, a CA-CPA designation and is a member of YPO. In addition, she was recently nominated for YWCA's Women of Distinction in the business and professions category.

Darin Recchi

A software sales and growth leader with over 20 years experience with high performing sales teams in established through to startup size organizations, Darin has lived in San Francisco, Vancouver and Denver and had the benefit of growing & leading teams in different markets.

Currently leading Sales Enablement & Talent Initiatives at Thoughtexchange, a solution providing online engagement software and has raised $18 million to date. Darin grew his career and held senior sales leadership roles at SAP/Business Objects (previously Vancouver-based Crystal Decisions), Adobe, NetSuite, Allocadia, and PerfectMind, growing and leading sales, renewals & channel organizations responsible for $100s of millions in revenue.

Darin continues to help startups down the path to finding the right people, product, and market fit by helping them focus on execution, the right go-to-market strategy for their size and growth and avoiding many of the pitfalls he's come across in his experience.

In recent years he brought his experience to volunteer roles and board positions related to high tech at KAST and as a founder of Smart Kootenays, as well as sports leagues his children are involved in.

Tasi Gottschlag

A serial tech entrepreneur with over 12 years experience, Gottschlag is the COO of Keela, an impact technology company committed to building specialized solutions for the nonprofit sector.

Previously the CFO of Voxter Communications, which was acquired in 2018 by Ooma, the #1 ranked free internet phone service among VoIP phone providers. Tasi is part of the leadership team that grew Voxter Communications by 20X.

Tasi is highly experienced in operational efficiency and proficiency, financial management and decision making, people and culture, and navigating the IPO and RTO process.

She gives back to the startup community through her role as an Entrepreneur in Residence at League of Innovators (LOI) a national Canadian charity with a goal of building entrepreneurial acumen for youth, at scale.

In a recent corporate update, VST's select portfolio companies showed strong performance and achieved significant milestones in terms of revenue growth, product development, and customer acquisition.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST's official newsletter at VictorySquare.com.

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact - Alex Tzilios

Email: alexandros@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact - Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

We're not an accelerator. We're not an incubator. We're venture-builders.

Victory Square ( VST ) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using blockchain, AR/VR, and AI to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn't just another investor. With real skin in the game, we're committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale, monetize and be ready for public listing or private sale.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( VST ), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSTQF). For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they're unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for institutional investors to double down on the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we're able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the acquisition of an interest in Limitless Blockchain and the timing, cost and terms thereof, the impact of the acquisition on the Company, the strategic direction of the Company, and its goal of broadening its portfolio of interests in innovative companies. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "continues", "project", "potential", "possible", "contemplate", "seek", "goal", or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should" or "would", or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Source: Victory Square Technologies Inc.