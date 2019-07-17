Victory Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019



Company Will Host a Conference Call to Discuss the Results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 13

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Company's management team will host a conference call the following morning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the conference call, please call (866) 465-5145 (domestic) or (409) 220-9945 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $64.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA® members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

