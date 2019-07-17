Quantcast

Victory Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


Company Will Host a Conference Call to Discuss the Results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 13

SAN ANTONIO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 12, 2019. The Company's management team will host a conference call the following morning at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Victory Capital's earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com before the conference call begins.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To participate in the conference call, please call (866) 465-5145 (domestic) or (409) 220-9945 (international), shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET and reference the Victory Capital Conference Call.  A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vcm.com. For anyone who is unable to join the live event, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay, at the same location, shortly after the call concludes.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $64.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA® members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us. 

https://twitter.com/VCMtweets

https://www.linkedin.com/company/victory-capital-management

Contacts:

Investors:

Matthew Dennis, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

216-898-2412

mdennis@vcm.com

Media:

Tricia Ross

310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

Source: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: VCTR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8222.80
-35.39  ▼  0.43%
DJIA 27335.63
-23.53  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3004.04
-10.26  ▼  0.34%
Data as of Jul 16, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar