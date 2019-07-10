Victory Capital Reports June 30, 2019 Assets Under Management





SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today reported assets under management (AUM) increased to $64.1 billion on June 30, 2019. This represents a 10% increase in AUM from $58.1 billion on March 31, 2019.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 By Asset Class U.S. Mid Cap Equity $ 24,203 $ 22,169 U.S. Small Cap Equity 15,278 14,714 Fixed Income 7,300 6,973 U.S. Large Cap Equity 4,108 4,117 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 5,498 5,234 Solutions 6,919 3,996 Commodity 335 493 Other 436 425 Total Assets Under Management $ 64,077 $ 58,119 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 34,258 $ 33,786 ETFs 3,093 3,123 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 26,726 21,210 Total Assets Under Management $ 64,077 $ 58,119 1 Due to rounding, numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2 Includes institutional and retail share classes and VIP funds. 3 Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $64.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matthew Dennis, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

216-898-2412

mdennis@vcm.com

Media:

Tricia Ross

310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

Victory Funds are distributed by Victory Capital Advisers, Inc. (VCA). VictoryShares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Victory Capital Management Inc. (VCM) is the adviser to VictoryShares ETFs and Victory Funds. VCM and VCA are affiliated. They are not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

