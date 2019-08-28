Victory Capital Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization





SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new common stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $15 million of its Class A Common Stock through December 31, 2020.



"This new authorization demonstrates the Board's unwaivering confidence in our long-term growth strategy," said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Nevertheless, reducing debt to support acquisition initiatives remains the primary use of our free cash flow. With rising levels of cash generation, we can also continue to invest in our integrated platform while returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The flexibility afforded by this balanced capital allocation approach allowed us to accelerate opportunistic share repurchases under the former authorization."

The Company's prior $15 million stock repurchase authorization, initiated in May 2018, has been largely completed.

Under the new program, the Company may purchase its shares from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The amount and timing of the purchases will depend on a number of factors including the price and availability of the Company's shares, trading volume, capital availability, Company performance and general economic and market conditions. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a global investment management firm operating a next-generation, integrated multi-boutique business model with $147.8 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2019.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors, including USAA members through its direct member channel. Through its Investment Franchises and Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "assume," "budget," "continue," "estimate," "future," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Victory Capital's control, as discussed in Victory Capital's filings with the SEC, that could cause Victory Capital's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although it is not possible to identify all such risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: reductions in AUM based on investment performance, client withdrawals, difficult market conditions and other factors; the nature of the Company's contracts and investment advisory agreements; the Company's ability to maintain historical returns and sustain its historical growth; the Company's dependence on third parties to market its strategies and provide products or services for the operation of its business; the Company's ability to retain key investment professionals or members of its senior management team; the Company's reliance on the technology systems supporting its operations; the Company's ability to successfully acquire and integrate new companies; the concentration of the Company's investments in long-only small- and mid-cap equity and U.S. clients; risks and uncertainties associated with non-U.S. investments; the Company's efforts to establish and develop new teams and strategies; the ability of the Company's investment teams to identify appropriate investment opportunities; the Company's ability to limit employee misconduct; the Company's ability to meet the guidelines set by its clients; the Company's exposure to potential litigation (including administrative or tax proceedings) or regulatory actions; the Company's ability to implement effective information and cyber security policies, procedures and capabilities; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the potential impairment of the Company's goodwill and intangible assets; disruption to the operations of third parties whose functions are integral to the Company's ETF platform; the Company's determination that Victory Capital is not required to register as an "investment company" under the 1940 Act; the fluctuation of the Company's expenses; the Company's ability to respond to recent trends in the investment management industry; the level of regulation on investment management firms and the Company's ability to respond to regulatory developments; the competitiveness of the investment management industry; the dual class structure of the Company's common stock; the level of control over the Company retained by Crestview GP; the Company's status as an emerging growth company and a controlled company; and other risks and factors listed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Victory Capital's present and future business strategies and the environment in which it will operate in the future. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Victory Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contacts:

Investors:

Matthew Dennis, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

216-898-2412

mdennis@vcm.com

Media:

Tricia Ross

310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

USAA is a trademark of United Services Automobile Association and is being used by Victory Capital and its affiliates under license. Victory Capital and its affiliates are not affiliated with USAA or its affiliates.

