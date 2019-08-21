Victory Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Quantcast

    LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTC-QX:VTYB) (the "Company") today announced that is Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or about September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2019. Additional information about Victory Bancorp, Inc. is available on its website, VictoryBank.com. 

    The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania. The Victory Bank was established in 2008. Victory provides high quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. 

    Contact:

    Joseph W. Major,

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

    610-948-9000

    Source: The Victory Bank

