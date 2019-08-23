Vibe Bioscience Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE:VIBE) (the "Company" or "Vibe") is pleased to announce that Aaron Johnson has been appointed to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Johnson is a partner and member of JRG Attorneys at Law, LLP in Salinas, California, one of California's largest hubs of cannabis cultivation, processing and distribution. Utilizing a vineyard, winery and wine retail background, he brings substantial experience in the fields of cannabis business entity formation and regulation, business transactions, real estate transactions and land use law. He has previously served as President of the Ag Land Trust, Monterey County Cattlemen and was a founding member and President of Coastal Growers Association, a cannabis business policy and trade association.

Mr. Johnson joins the Board of Directors following the resignation of Jane Gauthier and Raj Kapoor. Ms. Gauthier and Mr. Kapoor have resigned on amiable and mutually agreeable terms with Vibe as a result of certain regulatory limitations imposed and required by the State of California and will continue to work with the Company in an advisory capacity.

"I look forward to Aaron joining our Board of Directors, and all the experience that he brings with him. Aaron is in touch with all verticals in California cannabis business and we welcome his input as we grow market share and vet opportunities in California. We thank Jane and Raj for their contributions to Vibe to date. We look forward to working with them as they transition to a consultancy role with Vibe to leverage their M&A skillset and allow them to assist Vibe with its continued growth strategy in California." said Mark Waldron, Chief Executive Officer of Vibe.

About Vibe Bioscience Ltd.

Vibe is a vertically integrated cannabis company delivering exceptional retail experiences with its Vibe by California brand and ethos, premier cultivation product and high-efficiency delivery and distribution. The Company's management team brings expertise in retail, cannabis cultivation and mergers and acquisitions to support its U.S. expansion through accretive acquisitions and organic growth.

