Verona Pharma to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 and Provide Clinical Development Update





LONDON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, today announces that it will report its audited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:00 p.m. British Summer Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to discuss the second quarter financial results and provide a clinical development update.

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 7433729 and dialing the following numbers:

866-940-4574 or 409-216-0615 for callers in the United States

0800 028 8438 for callers in the United Kingdom

0800 181 5287 for callers in Germany

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the "Events and presentations" link.

A webcast replay of the conference call (audio) will be available for 30 days on the "Investors" page of Verona Pharma's website at www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma's product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that has been shown to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Nebulized ensifentrine is currently in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD and is planned to enter Phase 3 trials for this indication in 2020. Verona Pharma plans a targeted US launch of the nebulized formulation, which is expected to benefit from a simplified Medicare Part B reimbursement process in the US. Verona Pharma may also develop ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma.

Ensifentrine has shown significant and clinically meaningful improvements in both lung function and COPD symptoms, including breathlessness, in prior Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD. In addition, ensifentrine has further improved lung function and reduced lung volumes in patients taking standard short- and long-acting bronchodilator therapy, including maximum bronchodilator treatment with dual/triple therapy. Ensifentrine has been well tolerated in clinical trials involving more than 800 people to date.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development plans for ensifentrine, the timing of Phase 3 trials of nebulized ensifentrine, the value of the COPD market, the potential of ensifentrine as a promising first-in-class treatment option for COPD and the availability of Medicare reimbursement.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our limited operating history; our need for additional funding to complete development and commercialization of ensifentrine, which may not be available and which may force us to delay, reduce or eliminate our development or commercialization efforts; the reliance of our business on the success of ensifentrine, our only product candidate under development; economic, political, regulatory and other risks involved with international operations; the lengthy and expensive process of clinical drug development, which has an uncertain outcome; serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects associated with ensifentrine, which could adversely affect our ability to develop or commercialize ensifentrine; potential delays in enrolling patients, which could adversely affect our research and development efforts and the completion of our Phase 2b trial; we may not be successful in developing ensifentrine for multiple indications; our ability to obtain approval for and commercialize ensifentrine in multiple major pharmaceutical markets; misconduct or other improper activities by our employees, consultants, principal investigators, and third-party service providers; material differences between our "top-line" data and final data; our reliance on third parties, including clinical investigators, manufacturers and suppliers, and the risks related to these parties' ability to successfully develop and commercialize ensifentrine; and lawsuits related to patents covering ensifentrine and the potential for our patents to be found invalid or unenforceable. These and other important factors under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 19, 2019, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200 Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com N+1 Singer

(Nominated Adviser and UK Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200 Aubrey Powell /Jen Boorer /Iqra Amin (Corporate Finance)

Mia Gardner (Corporate Broking) Optimum Strategic Communications

(European Media and Investor enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144

verona@optimumcomms.com Mary Clark, Anne Marieke Ezendam, Hollie Vile

Westwicke, an ICR Company

(US Investor enquiries)

Tel. +1 646-277-1282

Stephanie.Carrington@icrinc.com Stephanie Carrington





Source: Verona Pharma plc