Verizon to speak at Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 7

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 08:15:00 AM EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon, (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 7, at 8:15 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

