Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11



NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon, (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, September 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

