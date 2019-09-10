Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises



Enterprise-grade collaboration now delivered over global Voice over IP with Webex Calling functionality, powered by SD-WAN connectivity

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses now have the opportunity to enhance their employee collaboration and productivity as well as reduce costs, with new enterprise-specific enhancements to Verizon's premier cloud calling solution - Virtual Communications Express (VCE).



Verizon has supercharged its VCE solution by delivering it over the company's global Voice over IP (VoIP) service, and reinforced it with hosted or premise based SD-WAN connectivity. The solution is also now available across Asia, Europe and the U.S.



By combining the solution with Verizon's VoIP service, VCE customers will be able to obtain cost savings by sharing trunk capacity across all their sites. In addition users may make long distance calls to any Verizon Wireless device, or call other Verizon VoIP users via the Wireless Connected VoIP and VoIP IP Enterprise routing features, for no additional charge.



Verizon's SD-WAN also enables VCE customers to enhance user and customer performance; enabling greater diversity, resiliency and security with capacity prioritization.



Enterprises face different challenges when deploying Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) services compared to smaller businesses. Challenges range from rolling out phased and hybrid deployments globally, integrating with existing solutions, customizing user adoption as well as accessing local or global technical support. Verizon's global network and support organization provides multinational enterprise customers with the support and counsel they require to negotiate these challenges.



"To compete globally, businesses need their entire global workforce, whether office based or mobile, to be working at their optimum capacity. First class collaboration capabilities are vital," comments Alla Reznik, executive director of customer experience, global products and services, Verizon. "By leveraging Verizon's global network strength and market leading VoIP portfolio, we have developed an enhanced collaboration solution that delivers powerful hosted UC&C features underpinned by superior network connectivity and performance. This enterprise-grade solution will take global business collaboration to the next level."

VCE available via Cisco Webex Suite



Verizon now also offers VCE via a Cisco Collaboration Flex Plan - Webex Calling. This combines the power of hosted UC&C capabilities and Verizon's VoIP connectivity with the added flexibility of Cisco's Flex Plan licensing model. Most importantly, Verizon is the only carrier in the market that supports Cisco Webex Calling in Webex Teams on a private MPLS network providing enterprises with greater security for their business communications.



"Cisco is excited to be partnering with Verizon and we're delighted to deliver the power of a Single Platform bringing together Webex Calling, Teams and Meetings as the best Enterprise Collaboration solution for our customers. Verizon's specific enhancements to VCE enables enterprises to heighten employee collaboration by providing a more productive, secure and cohesive environment," comments Sri Srinivasan, Cisco senior vice president and general manager, collaboration.



"Ovum's recent global researchi indicates that 52 percent of organizations plan to invest in team collaboration over the next 18-24 months," said Tim Banting, principal analyst, workspace services within Ovum's Enterprise Services team. "The convergence of UC and collaboration means today's workforce expects to communicate and collaborate within one platform versus using single services like conferencing. When IT no longer has to install and maintain multiple solutions and related integration, operational cost savings are possible. Solutions like Verizon's Virtual Communications Express can help businesses enjoy greater productivity and the potential for more profitable growth."



Verizon's VCE is available across Asia, Europe and the US. It is complemented by a broad suite of Verizon enterprise solutions including call center, security, wireless and network solutions, all supported by Verizon's global Professional Services and Solutions Adoption teams.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most awarded wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.



iMay 2019: Ovum interviewed 2,357 managers from medium and large companies in the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, and Brazil across multiple sectors to understand the business needs behind critical initiatives and the challenges they face with UCC solutions

