Verizon provides unlimited calling, texting and data to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers in the path of Tropical Storm Barry, Verizon is saying "We've Got Your Back." Beginning Friday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 16, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid, prepaid and small business customers who reside in coastal parts of Louisiana in the path of Tropical Storm Barry, which includes the following twelve parishes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, Saint Bernard, Saint Charles, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Martin, Saint Mary and Terrebonne. In addition, to help with relief efforts, Verizon is making a $25,000 donation to Louisiana's Rapid Relief Fund.

"Our thoughts are with all of those in the path of the storm," said John Granby, Verizon Consumer Group South Area President. "We understand they have a lot on their minds as they make final preparations before Barry's landfall, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm."

We removed data speed cap restrictions for first responders in the path of Tropical Storm Barry prior to its expected landfall in states throughout the Gulf Coast region. Further, Verizon has lifted data speed cap restrictions for its public safety customers, providing full network access.

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers. Anyone looking to charge their devices can stop by any of its corporate store locations. You can find the nearest one by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/.

