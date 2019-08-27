Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year



Starting today even more help is on the way

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're about to make it even harder for robocallers to get through to you. We've heard our customers ask for relief and we're happy to say additional help is on the way. Starting today, we'll begin auto-enrolling *eligible customers in our free Call Filter service.



What does that mean?

It means we'll begin to automatically protect eligible Android users through free spam-detection and blocking high-risk calls, and iOS customers can download the Call Filter app to enroll for free. Because the FCC's recent ruling allows us to block high-risk spam calls, we're full steam ahead using this new flexibility to better protect consumers.

What happens once customers are enrolled?

Once customers are enrolled in the free Call Filter app, they can expect the following:

If they receive a call from a number that's been reported as fraudulent, that call will be blocked by the app and forwarded to voicemail.

If a customer receives a known spam or nuisance call, they will see "Potential Spam" label instead of a name on the incoming call screen. This is essentially a warning of a potentially unwanted call, and they have the option to turn on blocking for these types of calls.

If they receive a call from a known contact, nothing changes. Their contact's name will appear on the screen, the same as it does today.

"We know our customers are sick and tired of the endless onslaught of robocalls. Let me be clear: I am too," said Ronan Dunne, Verizon executive vice president and group CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "Our team is committed to developing and enhancing the tools that will help bring relief to our customers. This is another major step in that process."

What about International Spam Calls?

In addition to auto-enrolling our customers in these features, our enhanced settings allow our customers to block all international incoming calls, both in the free app and within Call Filter Plus. We know many robocalls originate overseas, and this is yet another tool in our arsenal as we try to stop these bad actors from getting through to our customers.

When does it start?

As part of our new auto-enrollment program, these upgrades will start to become available on select Android devices immediately. And eligible customers can actively auto-enroll themselves in the free version at any time by downloading the Call Filter app or going to MyVerizon. Customers can change their spam filter settings to block all or certain spam calls, or block none, and can opt-out at any time.

What about Verizon's business customers?

The free version of the Call Filter service is also available for Verizon's business customers, who can enroll at any time by downloading the Call Filter app. Business customers can inquire about upgrading to Call Filter Plus by contacting their Verizon representative.

These steps may not block every robocall from getting through, but it's another big step as we work hard to bring relief to our customers. Customers can choose additional features by upgrading to Call Filter Plus for $2.99 per month, which includes features like caller name and personalized spam lists.

This is great news. Stay tuned, there's even more to come…





*Auto-enrollment will begin with postpaid customers with eligible devices at this time. Customers should ensure their device has the updated version of the Call Filter app.

