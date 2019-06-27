Verizon expands support of Veterans with unlimited access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs video telehealth service





WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced plans to offer its customers who are Veterans unlimited access to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) VA Video Connect telehealth app. Veterans will be able to access the application anywhere across Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network, without charge.



"We're proud to deepen our support of Veterans," said Mike Maiorana, SVP, Public Sector, Verizon. "Regardless of whether they live in city centers or rural areas, Veterans should be able to access the VA's telehealth resources. As the provider of the nation's largest 4G LTE network, with more than 450,000 square miles of coverage over the next competitor, Verizon is uniquely positioned to offer Veterans a high quality and reliable video experience."



VA Video Connect uses smartphone or tablet cameras to let Veterans talk and interact with their VA care team over a live, encrypted video stream. Accessing VA Video Connect is easy; for iOS devices, VA Video Connect is available at the Apple App Store. For all other devices, a telehealth session launches automatically after a Veteran user selects an emailed session.



VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said, "Availability to the VA's telehealth app for streaming live video sessions between patients and health care providers is just another testament to our shared journey to fully integrated, seamless access to health care for our Veterans, no matter where they live."



A longtime leader in support of military members and their families, Verizon has been named #1 Military Friendly Company for two years in a row. The Military Friendly designation is for organizations that have met or surpassed their standard in three out of four areas: Military Friendly Employer, Military Spouse Friendly Employer, Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program and Military Friendly Brands program.

