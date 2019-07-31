Quantcast

Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 06:45:00 AM EDT


NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ) will report second-quarter 2019 earnings on Thursday, August 1.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's earnings news release, will be available at 7:00 a.m. on Verizon's Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:
Kim Ancin
908.559.3227
kimberly.ancin@verizon.com
 
Eric Wilkens
908.559.3063
eric.wilkens@verizon.com

Source: Verizon Communications

