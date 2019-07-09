Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission





NEW YORK, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business Group today announced Virtual Network Services (VNS) - Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization with ONEx, a first-of-its-kind network optimization solution which, unlike traditional WAN optimization solutions, boosts global enterprise data transmission without the need for endpoint software installation or dedicated hardware. Verizon VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx enables enterprises to easily distribute bandwidth-intensive documents to any device, including mobile devices, on the fly.



The ONEx WAN™ solution, distributed by Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc., uses Hitachi, Ltd.'s patented algorithm to serve as a WAN accelerator and capitalizes on unused bandwidth to help improve data mobility across an enterprise's global network.



VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx can be easily integrated into existing networks without costly and time-consuming network calibrations. Bandwidth requirements are also calculated in real-time, enabling users to better utilize network resources and manage costs.



"Verizon is pleased to work with Hitachi High Technologies America to launch VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx, the latest addition to our VNS portfolio," says Vickie Lonker, Vice President of Product Management and Development at Verizon. "Our VNS solutions are all about making it easier for our customers to manage their global network resources and collaborate around the globe. This solution removes the headache of endpoint software and hardware installation, making it simple for users to benefit from high-caliber performance around the globe."



"Verizon's reputation for global network management and its experience in delivering and managing software-defined networks made our decision to work with Verizon simple," added Doug Kraneman, Deputy General Manager, Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. "Verizon's VNS portfolio is available in over 60 countries globally and is offered as a fully-integrated end-to-end service chain. We are pleased to join forces with Verizon to help companies around the globe better utilize their network resources."



"This is a really elegant way to drop in optimization without having to mess with anything else that's going on with the network," said Brian Washburn, Practice Leader, Network Transformation & Cloud, Ovum. "Some people would appreciate that for the sake of not having to do lots of reconfiguration or rethinking of their network architecture; they can just drop this in without breaking anything."



VNS - WAN Optimization with ONEx is delivered with a full management, utility based contracting and billing model in an "as-a-service" fashion, deployed on Verizon universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) incorporating end-to-end orchestration and low touch provisioning to enable deployment in hours rather than days or weeks.



Learn more about Verizon's Virtual Network Services portfolio, available globally, on enterprise.verizon.com.



