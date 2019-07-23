Verizon Announces New Technology Hub for Verizon Media at San Jose's Coleman Highline Campus



SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced plans to co-develop and lease to purchase a new campus for its Verizon Media workforce, built from the ground up at the Coleman Highline campus in San Jose.



"We are embarking on the next chapter of Verizon Media's journey here in Silicon Valley," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Media. "This move will allow us to build a fully customized and sustainable new campus from scratch with employee's being a part of this journey helping to design their workplace of the future. My goal is to bring a new energy to our home and ensure it is best suited to the teams' needs and culture."

Creating a tech epicenter

San Jose's Coleman Highline campus will support 3,400 employees, including 2,400 from Verizon Media's current Sunnyvale location. Verizon signed a long-term lease of approximately 640,000 square feet in multiple buildings, which will include a welcome pavilion and various workplace amenities such as a fitness center and cafeteria. The location will leverage Verizon's industry-leading wireless and fiber network capabilities to create a next-generation innovation hub in Silicon Valley.

"I warmly welcome Verizon to our city, and thank them for selecting San Jose as their new Silicon Valley home," said Mayor Liccardo. "By moving their operations into the greater Downtown, Verizon's 3,400 employees gain the opportunity to work where they live and play near world-class transit, entertainment, and retail amenities."

The amenity rich campus will be part of a larger mixed use development with hotel, retail and residential, as well as other engaging space centered on communal gatherings and collaboration. Coleman Highline will bring the indoor work space outdoors, and will offer a modern lifestyle experience for the community to thrive.

Its socially centered design was created in partnership with Gensler, a global design and architecture firm, and is also focused on operations efficiencies and sustainability. The creatively designed space was inspired by some of the greatest examples of human interaction like the New York City High Line, which is one of the country's most innovative and inviting public spaces.

Verizon's decision to locate at Coleman Highline campus reinforces its commitment to Silicon Valley and its ability to retain and attract the best talent.

"By building an amenity rich experience, we will blend work, life and home all into one place and create a community-oriented lifestyle," said John Vazquez, Verizon's senior vice president of global real estate and supply chain. "It is a destination that will draw people from across the country to live, work, shop, and play."

Once completed in 2021, Coleman Highline campus, a development of Hunter Properties, will be home to a dynamic live-work-innovate ecosystem for the San Jose community.

As a transit-oriented development, employees will benefit from the building's convenient location with multiple transit options. It is adjacent to the Santa Clara Caltrain station and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), across the street from San Jose International Airport, and just minutes to major freeways including U.S. Route 101, State Route 87, and Interstate 880. There will also be access to bike paths for commuting and leisure, along with 11 acres of urban parkland to explore.

Powered by experiential amenities

Coleman Highline will feature a variety of convenience features within the broader complex:

Over 7,500 square feet of on-site retail options and a public market

A diverse collection of cuisine, caterers and food trucks

Two dedicated retail pavilions anchored by a main plaza and promenade

On-site hotel and apartments with more than 2,500 new housing units

"Verizon Media is crafting a new workplace experience model for technology companies," said Carlos Martinez, Design Principal at Gensler. "We are designing an intimate setting that carefully weaves the interior spaces with the exterior design through a collection of amenities that unite the buildings in a seamless way, creating an experience that is more human and more memorable."

The real estate agreement was overseen by the CBRE brokerage team led by Matt Hargrove and Mike Filice. The owner was represented by CBRE San Jose, led by Jeff Houston, Mike Benevento, and Mike Charters.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for fall of 2019.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contacts:

Olivia Paladino

908.201.1896

Olivia.paladino@verizon.com



Kim Ancin

908.801.0500

Kimberly.ancin@verizon.com

Source: Verizon Communications