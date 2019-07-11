Veritas Farms to Sponsor W Hotel South Beach's Miami Swim Week Events July 12-14, 2019





FORT LAUDERDALE, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive full spectrum hemp oil sponsor for The W South Beach's 2019 Miami Swim Week events.



During the weeklong fashion industry insider event, the Company will be prominently featured at various W South Beach events including hosting a Veritas Farms health and wellness brunch for influencers, participating in a wellness panel alongside celebrity panelists like Kate Bock, doing poolside activations, and offering Full Spectrum Hemp Oil massages and smoothies.

Veritas Farms products will also be featured in the property's garden oasis, The Grove, during the Sports Illustrated Swim Week Kick-Off Party, where there will be a Model Mixology 101 showdown with three Sports Illustrated Models and W South Beach mixologists.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, "We are excited to be sponsoring Miami Swim Week at The W South Beach. We believe this will be an excellent opportunity to introduce Veritas Farms to much wider audience of affluent travelers and are confident that many of the young upscale W South Beach clientele will take advantage of the convenient opportunity to experience Veritas Farms products."

Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.

For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About W South Beach

The iconic W South Beach is an oceanfront landmark, home to W's fully-integrated lifestyle experience. W South Beach is home to 408 W-branded residences, including newly redesigned E-WOW Penthouse and E-WOW Ocean Escape suites; WALL, an exclusive bar and ultra-lounge, mixology Mecca LIVING ROOM BAR; American eatery, The Restaurant at W South Beach (RWSB) led by Executive Chef Josh Gripper; celebrity favorite MR CHOW; IRMA'S, an outdoor oasis and craft cocktail outpost; WET, featuring two alluring swimming pools and stylish cabanas; more than 10,000-square-feet of ultra-modern meeting and event space; FIT state-of-the-art fitness center; rooftop basketball court and tennis court - SWISH & SWING; a curated, rotating multi-million dollar art collection and the Jennifer Miller x W the Store. For more information, visit www.wsouthbeach.com, Facebook.com/WSouthBeach, Twitter @wsobe and Instagram @wsouthbeach.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888

E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Source: Veritas Farms, Inc.