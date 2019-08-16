Veritas Farms to Sponsor and Exhibit at Kroger's Wellness Your Way Festival in Denver, Colorado, from August 16-18, 2019





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company will sponsor and exhibit at this year's Wellness Your Way Festival, presented by Kroger and King Soopers, held from August 16-18, 2019, at the Colorado Convention Center.

Mike Krouskos, V.P. of Channel Development at Veritas Farms, commented, "We are excited to exhibit at this year's Wellness Your Way Festival, presented by Kroger and King Soopers, held in our home state of Colorado. Veritas Farms is proud to support our ongoing relationship with Kroger and King Soopers."

To promote the Company's participation at the festival, Veritas Farms will conduct a targeted marketing program around the Colorado Convention Center with a mobile digital billboard and electronic screen advertising within the convention center.

The 2019 Wellness Your Way Festival in Denver, Colorado, presented by Kroger and King Soopers, is a life-altering weekend experience to kick-start your journey to a healthy lifestyle. Throughout the different zones of the festival, you'll have the opportunity to work out with celebrity fitness experts, hear from inspiring speakers on the main stage, pick up cooking tips from world-renowned chefs in our nutrition zone, and be inspired by passionate health professionals about what wellness means for you.

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mindfulness expert Jewel returns in her role as the Wellness Your Way Festival's co-founder. Jewel, along with Emmy Award winning multi-platinum recording artist Rachel Platten (Fight Song), will host a music concert event on the Saturday night of the festival. Other Wellness Your Way Festival talent and speakers include Ethan Brown (CEO and co-founder of Beyond Meat), Jen Widerstrom (The Biggest Loser), Jillian Michaels (Celebrity Fitness Instructor), Joy Bauer (NBC's Health & Happiness and The Today Show), Molly Bloom (Molly's Game), Mark Reinfeld (2017 Inductee into the Vegetarian Hall of Fame), and Jan Stephenson (multiple LPGA tour winner).

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

