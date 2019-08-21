Veritas Farms Joins U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors.

Launched in early 2017, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable is a coalition of dozens of leading hemp companies - representing every link of the product chain, from seed to sale - and all of the industry's major national grassroots organizations. The U.S. Hemp Roundtable has already achieved its primary mission of securing passage of bi-partisan legislation in the U.S. Congress that established hemp federally as an agricultural commodity and permanently removed it from regulation as a controlled substance.

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable's mission now includes:

• Focused lobbying efforts in state capitols to fully legalize hemp and popular hemp-derived products like cannabidiol (CBD)

• Facilitating information exchange with law enforcement and federal agency officials

• Continued long-term legislative advocacy on other major policy issues, remaining vigilant against potential attempts of rival industries to halt hemp's progress

• Coordination with the US Hemp Authority, whose certification program promotes high standards, best practices and self-regulation, providing confidence to consumers that hemp products are safe and to law enforcement that they are legal

Derek Thomas, Vice President of Business Development at Veritas Farms, commented, "We are proud to be joining the U.S. Hemp Roundtable as a member of its Board of Directors. Veritas Farms looks forward to collaborating with other member companies to forward the Hemp Roundtable's important work. Our continued support of and involvement with visionary organizations like the U.S. Hemp Roundtable will help secure the best possibilities for the future of the American hemp crop and Veritas Farms' position as an emerging market leader."

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

