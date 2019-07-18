Quantcast

    Veritas Farms Featured in July 2019 Edition of Mass Market Retailers (MMR) Hemp Virtual Roundtable - Company to Sponsor MMR Influential Women in Retailing Event

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 11:41:00 AM EDT


    Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company is a featured sponsor of the Mass Market Retailers (MMR) July 2019 Edition of the Hemp Virtual Roundtable.

    The print edition of the Hemp Virtual Roundtable was released in conjunction with the widely attended July ECRM retail buyer event in Scottsdale, Arizona, centered around the Hemp Health & Beauty Care category.  Veritas Farms Vice-President of Channel Development Mike Krouskos shared his viewpoints on a variety of industry issues as a featured panel speaker at the July event.  Veritas Farms supported this effort with a full-page advertisement in the Hemp Virtual Roundtable made available to all members of the trade in attendance.  The advertisement is also included in the digital edition of the July 2019 Hemp Virtual Roundtable.

    In conjunction with this, Veritas Farms is also proud to be one of the corporate participants of the upcoming MMR Influential Women in Retailing event in New York on July 23rd, 2019.  This annual event honors outstanding business executives of the trade across different functions.  Past honorees include C-level executives from numerous national retail, drug store, and grocery chains.

    Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, commented, "We recognize the importance of supporting first-rate industry and trade events like these to help educate our partners in this rapidly expanding and evolving sector.  Veritas Farms is proud to work with MMR on this effort and we would like to congratulate the outstanding women to be honored at this year's prestigious Influential Women in Retailing event in New York."

    Mass Market Retailers (MMR) is the Global Newspaper for Supermarket, Drug, Discount Chains.  For more information about MMR, visit www.massmarketretailers.com

    Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.  For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com

    About Veritas Farms, Inc.

    Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids.  The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp.  The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.  

    Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors.  All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity.  The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

    For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com

    Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact

    Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888

    E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

    Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

    Instagram:  www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/  

    Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/   

    LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/ 

    Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms   

    Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

    This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements."  Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct.  These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all.  Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

    Source: Veritas Farms, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: VFRM




