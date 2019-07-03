Veritas Farms Celebrates Fourth of July with Made In America Online Special Offer





Fort Lauderdale, Florida, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that in honor of Independence Day the Company will run its first "Made In America" sale to celebrate 4th of July and its 100% Made In America full spectrum hemp oil.

To help celebrate the Fourth of July, Veritas Farms customers will receive a special limited-time Buy One - Get One 50% Off discount on all available products purchased through the Company's online store at www.theveritasfarms.com. The Veritas Farms Made In America promotion is set to run for 3 days from July 3-5, 2019. To receive the offer, use the code "Fireworks" at checkout.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, said, "At Veritas Farms, the full spectrum hemp oil we use in our products is 100% Made In America - right on our farm at the foothills of the Colorado Rockies. Controlling the entire process from Farm To Home™ is how we ensure that our customers are getting the highest-quality products without any impurities. And today, we're excited to celebrate our country's Independence Day by offering our Made In America full spectrum hemp oil on sale for our customers."

Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

