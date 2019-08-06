Veritas Farms Announces Expansion of Social Media Influencer Partnerships to Reach Over 25 Million Followers





FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has significantly expanded its social media influencer partnerships.

Since launching its social media influencer partnership campaign in mid-2018, the program has been a driver of revenue via the Veritas Farms ecommerce website, grown brand awareness, and helped educate consumers and the general public about the benefits of its Farm-to-Home™ full spectrum hemp oil products.

The recent expansion of the already robust campaign saw an increase of monthly partnerships to over 30 influencers with a combined 25 million followers for the month of July 2019. Notable macro-influencer partnerships include vegan and eco lifestyle influencer Sara Underwood with 9.2 million followers, an animal rehabilitation facility that shares its chronicles through Juniper The Fox with 2.8 million followers and healthy lifestyle expert Diary Of A Fit Mom with 1.2 million followers. Other impactful partnerships include a rising R&B star with 8.1 million followers, a prominent producer/entertainer with 1.4 million followers, an orthodontist with 680,000 followers, and a popular sex therapist with over 1 million followers.

Derek C. Thomas, Vice President of Business Development at Veritas Farms, commented, "We are excited to continue to grow our social media influencer partnerships that have proven to be an effective marketing platform for Veritas Farms. Partnering with innovative social media influencers that share our passion for full spectrum hemp oil helps to grow brand awareness and builds a strong community of educated Veritas Farms advocates. It's a strategy that drives online traffic and revenue but also supports retail sales and overall brand recognition."

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

