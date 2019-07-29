Veritas Farms Announces Expanded Partnership with Kroger Family of Stores for Additional Multi-State Distribution of Products





FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its distribution partnership with Kroger Family of Stores into five new states and adding additional stores in existing states.

The additional distribution extends the already sizable partnership to five new states, including Texas, Virginia, Georgia, Montana, and Utah and totaling more than 400 new stores. Featured products of the expansion include Veritas Farms™ full spectrum hemp oil topical products; salves, moisturizing lotion, and lip balm.

Already featured in 945 Kroger Family of Stores, including banners Kroger, Dillons, Fry's, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick ‘n Save, QFC and Smith's, across 17 states (Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming). The combined additional distribution will now feature Veritas Farms topical products in a total of 22 states and 1,350 locations across the Kroger Family of Stores.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, Inc., commented, "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Kroger Family of Stores. As a nationally recognized leader in retail, their commitment to growing this category signals the success experienced thus far, the potential for continued growth, and the importance of these products' availability to consumers and retailers. To find a participating store, use the locator tool on the Veritas Farms website."

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

