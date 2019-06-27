Veritas Farms Announces 2019 Outdoor Planting Season Improvements and Anticipated 5x Hemp Flower Production Increase





Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp extracts with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has made several significant improvements to its farming infrastructure and operations at its Colorado farm that are expected to increase overall hemp flower production by up to five times for the current 2019 outdoor planting season.



Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms: "Over the past twelve months, Veritas Farms has continued to evolve into a leading vertically integrated hemp extract products company. For us to keep pace with visible demand and our anticipated growth, under the guidance of our new V.P. of Agriculture, Spencer Fuller, some key enhancements were made to our farming infrastructure and processes to expand and improve our hemp crop yields, including more than doubling our total planted area."

Spencer Fuller, V.P. of Agriculture at Veritas Farms, added, "Since joining the Company earlier this year, our team has worked tirelessly to evaluate, design, and implement improvements that will produce consistently higher volumes of the proprietary strains of industrial hemp used to produce Veritas Farms whole plant hemp oil products.





"To accomplish this goal, we made several infrastructure and operational changes at our Colorado farm including amending our fields with Organic Materials Review Institute certified products and implementing subsurface irrigation. We expect these changes will improve the overall health and quality of the soil, and will also help increase the cannabinoid, terpene content as well as floral yield.





"Another significant upgrade made for the 2019 season is that we will now be planting four highly productive proprietary varieties of hemp. The superior genetics and plant characteristics of these new strains combined with the other improvements are expected to increase Veritas' overall production of oil rich dried hemp flower by up to five times."





Mr. Salgado concluded, "As a totally vertically integrated hemp company, the quality of our all-natural hemp extract products starts with our hemp farming operations in Colorado. With the 2019 outdoor hemp crop set to be our largest ever, the Company will be strongly positioned to manufacture even greater volumes of Veritas Farms brand hemp extract products for sale through our growing network of retailers and distributors."





Veritas Farms™ brand full-spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States.





For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

