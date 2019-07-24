Veritas Farms Among Founding Members of Florida Hemp Council





FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has taken a founding role in the formation of The Florida Hemp Council.

The Florida Hemp Council (FLHC) is a non-profit working group of farmers, processors, manufacturers, retailers, and professionals dedicated to the future production of all hemp products. FLHC founding members include Veritas Farms, Green Roads, EVIO Labs, Natural Life, Mission Lago, Evello Global, and Blue Moon Hemp.

Eric Stevens, Executive Director of The Florida Hemp Council, commented, "This is truly a pivotal time for hemp in Florida as we formally announce the establishment of this futurist association and its founding members of trailblazing leaders in the current market. Hemp is projected to become a multi-billion dollar industry in Florida and The Florida Hemp Council has been formed to showcase and promote the ‘good actors' in the industry and assist the State in holding the ‘bad actors' accountable."

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, added, "Veritas Farms is proud to be a founding member of The Florida Hemp Council along with other chosen industry leaders. We look forward to working with FLHC members, regulators, and the public to play a key role in advancing Florida to the forefront of hemp production, innovation, best practices development, industry monitoring, and education on a national basis."

As part of its mission to create a complete hemp industry ecosystem in Florida, The Florida Hemp Council intends to hold its inaugural Hemp Conference in June/July 2020 in Fort Lauderdale and annual trade shows for B2B members in North and South Florida. Additional details regarding the events will be announced shortly. The FLHC is also sponsoring the next three workshops for University of Florida's Hemp Research Program - https://programs.ifas.ufl.edu/hemp/events.

To learn more about FLHC or how to become a member, visit www.TheFLHC.org or email membership@TheFLHC.org.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products can be found at several leading online and brick-and-mortar retailers across the United States. For a complete listing of retailers and to purchase Veritas Farms™ products online, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp extract products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

For additional information and online product purchase, visit www.theveritasfarms.com.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Social Media

Instagram: www.instagram.com/veritasfarmsofficial/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VeritasFarmsOfficial/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/veritasfarms/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/theveritasfarms

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company's mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Contact Toll-Free: (888) 549-7888 E-mail: ir@theveritasfarms.com

Source: Veritas Farms, Inc.