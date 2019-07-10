Verisk Launches Its Innovative Sequel Product Suite in the U.S.





Powerful suite of software solutions for the specialty market offers new way to manage insurance, reinsurance workflows

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2019 - Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, recently announced the launch of its SequelTM product suite in the United States. The Sequel product suite offers highly intuitive, easily configured, and full-cycle solutions for insurance and reinsurance that enable clients to quickly streamline their workflows and increase their market agility.

A leading InsurTech solution to the global specialty market, the Sequel product suite is a modern, powerful, and integrated set of end-to-end management solutions enabling insurance professionals to efficiently manage critical process steps and calculate risk accumulation and exposure impact across all their complex specialty lines within the same ecosystem. The suite includes the web-based analytical engine Sequel Impact; the workflow management solution Sequel Claims; and the award-winning pricing, underwriting, and distribution platform Sequel Rulebook®.

"We are pleased to bring the Sequel product suite to the U.S. to further enable our specialty market clients to achieve profitable growth and optimize their business strategies," said Ian Summers, Sequel CEO. "Sequel solutions are fast to implement, completely flexible, and open to painless data integration from all types of sources."

Sequel Chief Operating Officer Rob Stavrou will oversee delivery of the Sequel product suite in the United States. Stavrou has played a critical role in the success of the suite in the global specialty insurance sector. He has spent more than 20 years in the global specialty market, developing and evangelizing the benefits of advanced Sequel technology to improve performance and customer experience in the underwriting, broking, and claims communities.

"Our clients are global insurers that need modern, easy-to-use solutions that combine technology, data, and analysis to enable them to make better-informed decisions quickly and easily," Stavrou said. "The power and agility of Verisk's Sequel product suite combined with Verisk data analytics provides a unique offering to insurance organizations wanting to grow profitably in an ever-evolving marketplace."

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500® Index. In 2018, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com.

