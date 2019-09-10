VERB Adds Home Security and Automation Leader Amp Smart to Its Growing List of Customers





NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video-based CRM, sales and marketing applications, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its customer, AMP Smart ("AMP"), one of the industry leaders in home automation and security unveiled its new digital platform and mobile sales application provided by VERB.



AMP Smart is a privately-owned Utah-based company founded in 2007. Recognized by SDM Magazine as the fastest growing residential security and home automation company in the nation, AMP Smart joins the rapidly expanding list of large-scale enterprises that choose VERB's interactive video-based CRM and sales and marketing lead-gen platform to drive sales growth and increase customer satisfaction.

Lance Ferguson, President of Sales for AMP, remarked, "We are excited about this new partnership. The VERB technology is a very effective tool that will empower our sales representatives to grow their sales, recruit new team members, as well as receive the proper training they need to be successful."

"The tools provided by our interactive video CRM are a perfect fit for AMP's summer sales and digital marketing model, and we are enthusiastic about adding them to our list of valued customers," commented Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer of VERB. "Being able to track and measure results in real-time adds quantifiable value to users in any vertical. We remain highly committed to customer satisfaction and helping all customers reach and exceed their revenue goals, as the success of our customers' efforts allows them to expand their own sales force and add additional users to the VERB platform."

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management ("CRM") sales and marketing applications, utilizing its proprietary technology platform. Following its successful acquisition of Utah-based Sound Concepts, the leading provider of digital sales, marketing and CRM applications for the direct sales, network marketing and affiliate marketing industries, the newly combined company provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications for mobile and desktop devices. The Company's proprietary and patent-pending technology produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company's software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company's technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway.

