Vera Bradley Launches New Performance Twill Collection



Innovative Fabrication Brings Performance Attributes to Handbag Category

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; "Vera Bradley" or the "Company"), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, a new fabrication called Performance Twill that brings performance attributes to the handbag category.



Robert Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, "The rise of the athleisure movement has made customers' purchasing decisions increasingly driven by performance. We're excited to bring performance attributes into the handbag category with our new Performance Twill fabrication, the fantastic result of our team's tenacity in trend research, ingenuity in materials development and unrivaled commitment to high quality standards. The marriage of this innovative fabrication and our iconic silhouettes means customers no longer have to sacrifice beauty for functionality and durability."

The Performance Twill fabrication is lightweight, durable and water-repellent. Styles are available in a variety of Vera Bradley's bestselling quilted silhouettes ranging in price from $20-$180, and in an assortment of solids and patterns, including Black, Berry Red, Tranquil Gray and the newly-released Raspberry Medallion.

"We designed this must-have material with our busy, on-the-go customer in mind," noted Beatrice Mac Cabe, Vera Bradley's Chief Creative Officer. "She needs a bag that can withstand the elements of her daily commute while still allowing her to express her style. Performance Twill is our newest definition of a beautiful solution."

Vera Bradley's Performance Twill collection is now available in Vera Bradley stores, on verabradley.com, and in department and specialty stores throughout the country.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company sells its products through two reportable segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through the Company's full-line and factory outlet stores throughout the United States, verabradley.com, the Company's online outlet site, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,200 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which are located in the United States, as well as sales to select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements.

The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer for which they have raised over $32 million to date.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets ("Pura Vida"). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

