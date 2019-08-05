Quantcast

Vera Bradley Announces Reporting Date for Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRA) ("Vera Bradley" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to report results for the second quarter ended August 3, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.verabradley.com.  Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (800) 458-4121, and enter the access code 4998684.  A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through September 18, 2019.  To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 4998684.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts.  Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.  In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a majority interest of Pura Vida Bracelets, a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other accessories. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. 

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Media:   

877-708-VERA (8372)                                                     

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

Source: Vera Bradley, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: VRA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7793.81
-210.26  ▼  2.63%
DJIA 25960.89
-524.12  ▼  1.98%
S&P 500 2872.28
-59.77  ▼  2.04%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019 | 10:08AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar