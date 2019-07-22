Vera Bradley Announces Fresh Air Fund Donation



Donation of Thousands of Towels Benefit Children From NYC's Low-Income Communities at Summer Camp

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, today announced a donation of thousands of Vera Bradley beach towels to The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency that supports summer camp experiences for children from New York City's low-income communities.



Fresh Air campers





"We are honored to work with The Fresh Air Fund to do our part in making this summer a special experience for the young people attending The Fund's camps," said Robert Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. "Giving back to organizations that benefit children is important to us, and we are proud to be included in this initiative to help New York City children thrive both in the city and beyond."

Since its founding in 1877, The Fresh Air Fund has provided life-changing summer experiences for children from New York City's underserved communities. Each year, thousands of children experience outdoor summer adventures through visits with volunteer host families and at The Fund's sleepaway camps in upstate New York. Fresh Air children also participate in academic enrichment and leadership programs throughout the school year.

"We are very grateful to Vera Bradley for this incredibly generous donation," said Fatima Shama, Executive Director of The Fresh Air Fund. "Many Fresh Air campers learn to swim while they are at camp and daily swimming is a highlight of our campers' experience and often their favorite activity. While developing this critical life skill, campers create memories with their friends and counselors that can last a lifetime."

This summer, Vera Bradley will provide Fresh Air campers with a Vera Bradley patterned beach towel for their summer experience.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company sells its products through two reportable segments: Direct and Indirect. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through the Company's full-line and factory outlet stores throughout the United States, verabradley.com, the Company's online outlet site, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,200 specialty retail locations, substantially all of which are located in the United States, as well as sales to select department stores, national accounts, third party e-commerce sites, and third-party inventory liquidators, and royalties recognized through licensing agreements.

The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer for which they have raised over $32 million to date.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets ("Pura Vida"). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT FRESH AIR FUND

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Each summer, thousands of children visit volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada or attend The Fund's six overnight camps in upstate New York. Fresh Air children also participate in year-round leadership and educational programs. For more information, visit www.FreshAir.org or follow the organization @FreshAirFund on Twitter and Facebook and @TheFreshAirFund on Instagram.

Contact Information:

Lividini & Co.

Jacqueline Boselli

jacqueline@Lividini.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1db05f30-cf32-4e5a-a60e-9f2b4a7c09d3

Source: Vera Bradley, Inc.