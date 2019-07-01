Vera Bradley and Crocs Announce Footwear Collaboration



Limited edition collection to debut on July 1, just in time for back-to-school shopping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and NIWOT, Colo., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRA), the iconic women's fashion and lifestyle brand, and Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq:CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, today announced a limited-edition footwear collection that will debut on July 1, 2019.



The two iconic brands partnered to create the Vera Bradley + Crocs exclusive footwear collection that combines Vera Bradley's signature bright florals and paisley designs with Crocs' world-renowned comfort.

The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is available across four popular silhouettes from Crocs: the iconic Classic Clog, the Sloane Slide, the Kadee Flat, and the Freesail Clog. This one-of-a-kind collaboration features three colorful patterns - Mint Flowers, Fireworks Paisley, and Moonlight Garden - and is designed to make every day feel brighter and more fun.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, "The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is perfect for anyone who wants to infuse their unique style with whimsical and colorful accents. Crocs' legendary comfort, style, and value and Vera Bradley's focus on beautiful solutions, makes this a perfect collaboration. Both Vera Bradley and Crocs fans love fashion, function, and fun."

All styles will be available in-store and online at verabradley.com and crocs.com. The MSRP for the products are:

Classic Clog: $44.99-$49.99

Sloane Slide: $44.99

Kadee Flat: $39.99

Freesail: $44.99

"Crocs and Vera Bradley are both accessible brands that value individuality and self-expression, which is why we're excited to unveil this fun, colorful project," said Michelle Poole, Chief Product and Merchandising Officer, Crocs. "We're confident that the Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection will be a head-turner for students going back to campus, moms on the go, and anyone seeking stylish comfort."



ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is a leading designer of women's handbags, luggage, and travel items, fashion and home accessories and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand's innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. The Company's commitment to bringing more beauty into women's lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer in which they have raised over $32 million to date. For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand at @VeraBradley and on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CROCS, INC.:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. A vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2019, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

