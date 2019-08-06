Velocity Announces Positive Gold Resource Expansion Drill Results at Rozino





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC) ("Velocity" or the "Company") announces that it has received drill results for an additional 27 drill holes completed at the Rozino gold deposit ("Rozino"), southeast Bulgaria (Table 1, Figure 1). Drill results continue to expand the mineralized envelope and drilling continues with drill hole RDD-135 in progress. A third drill rig has been mobilized to site and the drill program is expected to be completed in Q3.

"The extensive drill program underway at Rozino will bring the project to a prefeasibility study. The drill program aims to expand the mineralized envelope as currently defined by the 2018 PEA, testing for extensions to mineralization outside of the pit limits as well as at depth," stated Keith Henderson, Velocity's President & CEO. "In addition to Rozino, the Company continues to successfully explore two additional projects at Obichnik and Makedontsi, potentially building out satellite projects for integration into a hub ‘n' spoke development model."

Highlights from the Rozino resource expansion program include:

Drill hole RDD-091 intersected 30.0m grading 0.84 g/t gold. The result continues to point to potential expansion of the main PEA pit northward, potentially facilitating consolidation of the main pit with the north pit.



Drill hole RDD-101 and RDD-103 (Figure 2) similarly points towards consolidation of the PEA pit designs. Both drill holes returned intersections of approximately 20m grading approximately 1 g/t gold. Importantly, these drill holes also intersected mineralization underlying the PEA design pits and the prefeasibility mine design will assess potential pit extension to depth.



Drill holes RDD-112, -115, and -116 have all extended the mineralized envelope between the main and north pits. A cross-section for drill hole RDD-112 is included, which intersected 28.6m grading 1.13 g/t gold (Figure 3).

The Company routinely updates a list of significant drill intersections at the Rozino project, all of which are available on the web site.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company's Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are added to every batch. Drill intersections in this news release are calculated using a 0.2 g/t gold trigger, a minimum 0.5 g/t gold composite, and a maximum of 3 meters consecutive waste.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company's Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Rozino

Velocity began exploring and drilling at Rozino in August 2017 and completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment in September 2018. The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing Rozino by open pit mining and on-site crushing, milling and simple flotation to produce a 30 g/t gold concentrate. The concentrate would then be trucked 85km on existing roads to the currently operating CIL plant where saleable gold doré would be produced. Mineralization remains open for expansion.

The Rozino gold deposit is located within the Tintyava Prospecting and Exploration Licence (PEL) (the "Tintyava Property"), which is one of several exploration projects located within an Exploration and Mining Alliance between Velocity and Gorubso-Kardzhali AD ("Gorubso"). Velocity, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kibela Minerals AD, holds a 70% interest in Tintyava Exploration EAD ("Tintyava Exploration"), a corporate joint venture company that holds the PEL, with Gorubso holding the remaining 30%.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on southeastern Bulgaria. Velocity's strategy is to develop a low cost centralized "Hub ‘n' Spoke" operation whereby multiple projects within this emerging gold district produce gold concentrates for trucking to a central processing plant for production of doré. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant. The Company's management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country's education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country's mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

