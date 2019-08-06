VeEX® and Marlin Create Financing Program



New Alliance Will Provide VeEX Customers with Affordable, Easy Access to Financing

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ:MRLN), a leader in the commercial equipment financing industry, and VeEX Inc., a leading provider of next-generation test and measurement solutions to the communications industry, announced a partnership to provide financing options for VeEX's US-based customers. Marlin's financing options will be available through VeEX's direct sales team and authorized distributor network.



The new strategic alliance will enable customers to acquire communications test and measurement solutions that are financed through Marlin's fast, convenient approval process. Customers will also benefit from Marlin's extensive vendor finance and industry experience.

"The entire VeEX team is motivated to offer customers financing solutions developed in partnership with Marlin. The finance program will benefit our customers tremendously by allowing them access to equipment financing, as well as working capital loans. In addition, we look forward to leveraging Marlin's industry expertise to develop creative solutions that will provide a significant advantage to VeEX in the marketplace," said Perry Romano, Sr. Director, MSO Sales/Business Development at VeEX.

"Marlin is excited to offer VeEX customers fast approvals and extraordinary customer service when it comes to their financing needs," said Mark Scardigli, Chief Sales Officer, Marlin, "We're looking forward to leveraging our broad expertise in vendor programs to positively impact the sales efforts of VeEX through creative and competitive solutions."

To learn more about financing your VeEX purchase, visit https://www.veexinc.com/en-us/Company/Financing or contact your sales team today.

About VeEX

VeEX Inc., an innovative, customer-focused communications test and measurement company, develops next-generation test and monitoring solutions for telecommunication networks and services. With a blend of advanced technologies and vast technical expertise, VeEX has developed products that diligently address all stages of network deployment, maintenance, and field service turn-up and integrate service verification features across DSL, fiber optics, CATV/DOCSIS, mobile backhaul and fronthaul (CPRI/OBSAI), next-generation transport network, fiber channel, carrier and metro Ethernet technologies, WLAN, and synchronization. Learn more about VeEX at www.veexinc.com.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ:MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

