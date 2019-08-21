Quantcast

Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

August 21, 2019


PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following events:

  • Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit at the Ritz Carlton in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, August 27. 

     
  • D.A. Davidson Fast Connections Technology Conference at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 4.  

     
  • Deutsche Bank Technology Conference at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 10.  

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors:                                                                               

Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | investorrelations@veeco.com

Source: Veeco Instruments Inc.

