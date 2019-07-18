V-Click Technology Officially Launched



Technology-driven marketing solutions for Southeast Asian companies to target and capture China's lucrative consumer market

BANGKOK, Thailand, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V-Click Technology ("V-Click"), the joint venture formed between VGI Global Media Plc ("VGI") (VGI.BKK), Thailand's number one online to offline (O2O) solutions provider across advertising, payment and logistics platforms and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, ("iClick") (NASDAQ:ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, is officially launched.



The suite of technology-driven digital marketing and media solutions provided by V-Click will include intelligence, social, and mobile tools based on iClick's 825 million1 consumer profiles to provide clients with a comprehensive insight into the Chinese market. V-Click will also continue to launch various products and applications that extend the joint data and technological capabilities of iClick and VGI, including marketing SaaS solutions and AI-powered mobile applications, among others.

Thailand is one of the most popular overseas destinations for Chinese tourists. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports in Thailand, in 2018 there were 10.5 million visitors from China, with a total expenditure of THB 580 billion. Chinese visitors are the top source of foreign receipts in an industry that makes up about a fifth of the Thai economy, presenting significant opportunity to Thai brands to reach this audience.

Leveraging the respective digital strengths and extensive local networks of iClick and VGI, V-Click will help companies in the region deepen their engagement with the lucrative audience of Chinese outbound travellers and consumer groups through targeted and customized strategies as well as market leading solutions that consider the unprecedented cross-border retail opportunities.

To celebrate V-Click's launch, VGI and iClick co-hosted an industry event in Bangkok that provided insights on digital marketing in China, attended by over 300 marketers from Thailand. Leading Chinese internet players and marketing experts including Tencent, Ctrip, RED and DianPing shared their insights on China's outbound tourism market and the purchasing behaviour of Chinese outbound travellers.

"Advanced marketing technology has become an essential tool to help Southeast Asian consumer brands who are looking to penetrate Chinese travellers. V-Click is uniquely positioned to help Southeast Asian companies to reach Chinese consumer markets and convert marketing efforts to real business value, backed by the region's two leading marketing solutions players," commented Yan Lee, Chief Product Officer of iClick and Chief Executive Officer of V-Click.

"As announced in June, VGI's strategic investment in iClick further expands the ongoing collaboration between the two companies and this move demonstrates the confidence the two parties have in the synergies they can create and the market opportunities of which they are looking to take advantage," said Sammy Hsieh, Co-founder and CEO of iClick. "Going forward, we foresee more collaboration opportunities between VGI and its Group and iClick, which enables iClick to rapidly expand across Southeast Asia."

About V-Click Technology

V-Click Technology Limited ("V-Click") is a Thailand-based marketing technology company that connects Southeast Asia's consumer brands with the large and growing Chinese market. V-Click is a joint venture formed between VGI Global Media Plc and iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK), or the Company, is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

1 Approximately 824.9 million active profiled users in China in the 30 days leading up to March 31, 2019

