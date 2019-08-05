Quantcast

VBL Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, August 13 at 8:30am Eastern Time to report second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019 financial results and to provide a corporate update.

Tuesday, August 13th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

From the US: 877-407-9208
International: 201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13692422
Webcast: Webcast

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an "all comers" Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(646) 597-6979

Source: VBL Therapeutics

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: VBLT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8004.07
-107.05  ▼  1.32%
DJIA 26485.01
-98.41  ▼  0.37%
S&P 500 2932.05
-21.51  ▼  0.73%
Data as of Aug 2, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar