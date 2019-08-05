VBL Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq:VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, August 13 at 8:30am Eastern Time to report second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019 financial results and to provide a corporate update.
Tuesday, August 13th @ 8:30am Eastern Time
|From the US:
|877-407-9208
|International:
|201-493-6784
|Conference ID:
|13692422
|Webcast:
Webcast
About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an "all comers" Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
