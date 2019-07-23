Varonis to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference



NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the Oppenheimer & Co. 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference in Boston on August 7, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 11:45am ET.



The audio presentation will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at ir.varonis.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of March 31, 2019, had approximately 6,700 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

