Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Subscription revenues represent 56% of second quarter license revenues

Company is raising full year 2019 subscription mix guidance from 25% to 45%

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "Our subscription transition has been both rapid and impressive, as 56% of our license revenues were from subscription products in the second quarter, compared with our guidance of 25%. We saw strong subscription adoption from customers globally, with the subscription percentage for both North America and EMEA in line with the reported mix. We are raising our expectations for our full year 2019 subscription mix and remain focused on this rapid transition, delivering greater long-term value to our customers and enabling us to strengthen our business with greater visibility and predictability."

Guy Melamed, Varonis CFO and COO, added, "Our second quarter results continue to validate our strategy to unleash the potential of our platform with the subscription mix beating expectations. Consistent with the previous quarter, had the mix been in line with our initial expectations, revenues would have comfortably exceeded the high end of our guidance range. We believe that moving to a subscription-based license model has been a significant differentiator for our business and is increasing the long-term value for our stockholders. We now expect that 45% of our 2019 license revenues will be subscription, up from our prior guidance of 25%."

Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Subscription revenues were $14.8 million and as a percentage of license revenues were 56%, compared with $1.3 million or 4% in the second quarter of 2018.

Maintenance and services revenues were $33.3 million, up 16% compared with the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenues were $59.6 million, down 4% compared with the second quarter of 2018, due to our accelerated transition to a subscription-based model and higher than guided second quarter subscription revenue mix.

Second quarter subscription and maintenance from perpetual license revenues were 78% of total revenues, compared to 45% of second quarter 2018 total revenues, and grew 65% over the prior-year period.

GAAP operating loss was ($24.0) million for the quarter, compared to ($11.3) million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss was ($8.9) million for the quarter, compared to ($1.0) million in the second quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $146.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated $3.0 million of cash from operations, compared to $20.4 million in the prior-year period.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP loss from operations and net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

Annualized recurring revenues, defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of each period, were $155.2 million at the end of the second quarter, up 39% over the prior-year period.

Generated 51% of license and first year maintenance revenues from existing customers and 49% from new customers in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 42% and 58%, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Added 162 new customers during the second quarter of 2019 compared with 227 in the prior-year period.

For the second quarter of 2019, total revenues in North America increased 4% over the prior-year period to $40.0 million, total revenues from EMEA decreased 18% over the prior-year period to $17.6 million, and total revenues from Rest of World were $2.1 million.

As of June 30, 2019, 74% of customers had purchased two or more product families, and 42% had purchased three or more product families, up from 71% and 38%, respectively, as of June 30, 2018.

Introduced new California Consumer Privacy Act classification capabilities to automatically discover and classify CCPA affected data.

Financial Outlook

This financial outlook reflects the Company's current expectations for 2019. The Company is significantly increasing the full year outlook for the percentage of subscription revenues out of license revenues from 25% to 45%.

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects revenues in the range of $61.0 million to $62.5 million. The Company expects that third quarter subscription revenues will be approximately 55% of license revenues. The Company anticipates third quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating loss in the range of ($10.5) million to ($9.5) million and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.36) to ($0.34), based on a tax provision of $500,000 to $700,000 and 30.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP operating loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Expectations of non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and foreign exchange gains or losses.

For the full year 2019, the Company now expects revenues in the range of $255.5 million to $259.5 million. The Company now expects that full year subscription revenues will be approximately 45% of license revenues. The Company anticipates full year 2019 non-GAAP operating loss of ($27.0) million to ($25.0) million and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share in the range of ($0.93) to ($0.90). This is based on a tax provision of $2.2 million to $3.2 million and 30.2 million basic and diluted shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP operating loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Expectations of non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and foreign exchange gains or losses.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP operating loss is calculated as operating loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP net loss is calculated as net loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and (iii) foreign exchange gains (losses) on assets and liabilities denominated in non U.S. dollars, which for 2019 include exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allow for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. In addition, the Company excludes payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation expense because, without excluding these tax expenses, investors would not see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on our operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which factors may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Similar to stock-based compensation expense, the Company believes excluding this payroll tax expense provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations and facilitates comparison with other periods as well as the results of other companies. Also, as the Company has significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies, the Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of these liabilities as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non U.S. dollars. These gains and losses may vary from period to period and do not reflect the true financial performance of the Company.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial data are not measures of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Finally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis' addressable market; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes, transition in sales from perpetual licenses to a more subscription-based model and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis' ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; general economic and industry conditions, including expenditure trends for data and cyber security solutions; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis' ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis' ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; and Varonis' ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis' reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2019, had approximately 6,800 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Perpetual licenses $ 11,514 $ 32,270 $ 27,035 $ 56,356 Subscriptions 14,837 1,291 21,842 2,362 Maintenance and services 33,270 28,629 67,104 57,000 Total revenues 59,621 62,190 115,981 115,718 Cost of revenues 8,398 6,440 16,724 12,882 Gross profit 51,223 55,750 99,257 102,836 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 19,722 17,717 38,490 33,259 Sales and marketing 41,656 41,349 83,652 81,321 General and administrative 13,851 7,989 23,122 15,058 Total operating expenses 75,229 67,055 145,264 129,638 Operating loss (24,006 ) (11,305 ) (46,007 ) (26,802 ) Financial income (loss), net 65 (811 ) (63 ) 167 Loss before income taxes (23,941 ) (12,116 ) (46,070 ) (26,635 ) Provision for income taxes (547 ) (567 ) (1,057 ) (1,094 ) Net loss $ (24,488 ) $ (12,683 ) $ (47,127 ) $ (27,729 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 30,284,421 28,920,314 30,058,593 28,643,542





Stock-based compensation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 772 $ 468 $ 1,330 $ 830 Research and development 3,520 2,978 6,198 5,083 Sales and marketing 3,640 3,648 7,083 6,749 General and administrative 6,864 1,754 9,146 3,113 $ 14,796 $ 8,848 $ 23,757 $ 15,775





Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 26 $ 78 $ 209 $ 345 Research and development 20 111 76 147 Sales and marketing 195 1,057 1,568 2,527 General and administrative 20 187 303 282 $ 261 $ 1,433 $ 2,156 $ 3,301





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31, 2018 Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,159 $ 48,707 Marketable securities 35,845 39,770 Short-term deposits 41,328 70,438 Trade receivables, net 45,563 83,223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,235 16,952 Total current assets 207,130 259,090 Long-term assets: Other assets 13,149 8,565 Operating lease right-of-use asset 59,390 — Property and equipment, net 24,351 17,323 Total long-term assets 96,890 25,888 Total assets $ 304,020 $ 284,978 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 2,299 $ 2,620 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 53,794 55,991 Deferred revenues 79,078 87,729 Total current liabilities 135,171 146,340 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 6,119 6,487 Operating lease liability 59,842 — Other liabilities 2,694 6,781 Total long-term liabilities 68,655 13,268 Stockholders' equity: Share capital Common stock 30 30 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 258 (3,633 ) Additional paid-in capital 285,001 266,941 Accumulated deficit (185,095 ) (137,968 ) Total stockholders' equity 100,194 125,370 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 304,020 $ 284,978





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (47,127 ) $ (27,729 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,816 1,626 Stock-based compensation 23,757 15,775 Amortization of deferred commissions 7,136 6,441 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 2,837 — Capital loss from disposal of fixed assets 24 (2 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 37,660 34,203 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,904 ) (3,566 ) Deferred commissions (8,543 ) (5,824 ) Other long-term assets 7 16 Trade payables (321 ) 1,264 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities (4,571 ) 217 Deferred revenues (9,019 ) (2,164 ) Other long-term liabilities 201 126 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,953 20,383 Cash flows from investing activities: Decrease (increase) in short-term deposits 29,154 (5,088 ) Decrease (increase) in marketable securities 3,925 (78 ) Increase in long-term deposits (15 ) (318 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 2 Purchase of property and equipment (9,878 ) (2,072 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,196 (7,554 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds (withholdings) from employee stock plans, net (5,697 ) 4,091 Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities (5,697 ) 4,091 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,452 16,920 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,707 57,236 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 69,159 $ 74,156





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating loss: GAAP operating loss $ (24,006 ) $ (11,305 ) (46,007 ) (26,802 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 14,796 8,848 23,757 15,775 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 261 1,433 2,156 3,301 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (8,949 ) $ (1,024 ) $ (20,094 ) $ (7,726 ) Reconciliation to non-GAAP net loss: GAAP net loss $ (24,488 ) $ (12,683 ) $ (47,127 ) $ (27,729 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 14,796 8,848 23,757 15,775 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 261 1,433 2,156 3,301 Foreign exchange rate differences (*) 426 1,132 1,148 407 Non-GAAP net loss $ (9,005 ) $ (1,270 ) $ (20,066 ) $ (8,246 ) GAAP & Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 30,284,421 28,920,314 30,058,593 28,643,542 Non-GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.29 ) GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (0.97 )

(*) Exchange rate differences for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include exchange rate differences on lease contracts of (461) and (1,043), respectively, as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019, as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non U.S. dollars.

