VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS, a DSG Global Subsidiary, Provides Business Update and Announces Installation of TAG TEXT Systems in Alenda Golf in Spain

Surrey, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG GLOBAL INC. (OTC:DSGT), the world's leading provider of the patented GPS Golf TAG Management System and on-course media system, today provided an update on strategic activities and announced that its subsidiary, Vantage Tag Systems (VTS), was selected by Alenda Golf in Monforte del Cid, Alicante in Spain to install its TAG TEXT System on Alenda Golf's entire fleet of forty five golf carts.

"In addition to our sales and marketing activities, we have made progress on a number of key corporate initiatives that we believe set the stage for a listing on a senior national exchange. Firstly, we are now current in all our financial reporting. While this process took longer than anticipated, we believe we now have the financial and operational infrastructure to support our long-term growth plans. Additionally, we have consolidated our convertible debt with a single lender, which we believe will help streamline our balance sheet and provide us much greater financial flexibility to support our growth initiatives going forward. Our manufacturing partner and engineering team have received first samples of our new 10.2" INFINITY roof mount with all the same features as the INFINITY 12". Finally, we are well underway with a number of potentially transformational business development initiatives to significantly broaden our market reach. We look forward to providing further updates as soon as possible."

Bob Silzer, CEO of DSG Global, noted, "We are also pleased to report our latest expansion into Alenda Golf, a premier destination for golfers worldwide in Alicante, Spain. Alenda Golf adopted our TAG TEXT systems for their entire fleet of golf carts, which is further validation of our technology and the positive feedback from clubs across Europe, due to the fact our system provides a superior experience for golfers and a very attractive return on capital for the course operator through enhanced fleet management. Through our TAG TEXT suite of products, every important aspect of golf management is improved through our technology, including real-time tracking, pace-of-play, course and restricted zone warnings, automated full fleet messaging, custom clubhouse messaging, protection of sensitive areas, as well as theft and vandalism protection. Overall, the Vantage Tag Systems new suite of INFINITY HD products are rapidly becoming the industry gold standard, as illustrated by our rapid expansion among the leading courses around the world and we look forward to providing additional updates on new markets."

