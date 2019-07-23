ValueSetters Announces Development Contract with Burton Property Group





BOSTON, MA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ValueSetters, Inc. (OTC:VSTR) has been selected as the primary vendor for business and technical development services by the Burton Property Group for its robotics-enabled industrial park development division. ValueSetters will be working closely with Burton and its customers and tenants for their new, technology-enhanced industrial park in Mobile, Alabama.

An industry leader in the construction of automated, technology-enabled distribution centers, Burton Property Group has executed over $500 million in real estate projects in the southeast and has a growing pipeline of future projects. BPG has developed a strong network of relationships from Institutional Investors to Fortune 500 Retailers that include Publix, Academy, Hobby Lobby, Bed Bath and Beyond, and more.

"We are delighted to partner with Burton on building cutting edge distribution centers," said Cecilia Lenk, CEO of ValueSetters. "The integration of advanced technology, including robotics, secure system scanning and threat detection, self-driving trucks, and remote monitoring should generate strong interest from potential tenants."

"With their deep network of business relationships and world-class technology expertise, ValueSetters will be a valuable addition to the Port City Landing Industrial and Technology Park team," said Philip Burton, CEO of Burton Property Group. "We look forward to working together and bringing this exciting vision to life."

About ValueSetters:

Led by a team of professional investors, digital marketing experts, and technology specialists, ValueSetters is a publicly- traded boutique advisory firm with unique expertise in helping early stage companies raise capital over the internet. The company also provides technology consulting services as well as strategic advice to help companies grow and evolve to meet the challenges of today's marketplace. For more information, visit our website at http://valuesetters.com.

About Burton Property Group:

Burton Property Group is one of the largest real estate development firms in South Alabama. An established industry leader, the company has parlayed its success in its retail platform into other real estate classes, while realizing tremendous growth. The origins of Burton Property Group date back over a century to a successful Mobile family bakery, Smith's Bakery. The sale of that company funded a series of successful family-owned real estate investments, including the purchase of the Silver Sands outlet center in Destin, Fla. in 1991 for $1.5 million. It was sold in 2012 for $200 million.

