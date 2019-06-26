Valley National Bancorp to Acquire Oritani Financial Corp. in Capital Accretive Transaction





WAYNE, N.J. and TOWNSHIP of WASHINGTON, N.J., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a merger of two banks with a similar focus on the densely populated northern New Jersey markets, Valley National Bancorp ("Valley") (NASDAQ:VLY) announced today that it is doubling its market share in demographically attractive Bergen County and enhancing its presence in Hudson County by acquiring Oritani Financial Corp. ("Oritani") (NASDAQ:ORIT).

The companies have entered into a merger agreement in which the common shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each Oritani share they own. The transaction is valued at an estimated $740 million, based on Valley's closing stock price on June 25, 2019.

Valley, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valley National Bank, has approximately $32.5 billion in assets, $25.4 billion in loans, $24.9 billion in deposits and more than 200 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama.

Oritani, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oritani Bank has approximately $4.1 billion in assets, $3.5 billion in loans, $2.9 billion in deposits, and maintains a branch network of 26 offices.

The acquisition represents a significant addition to Valley's New Jersey franchise, and will meaningfully enhance its presence in the densely populated and affluent Bergen County market. The acquisition will also bolster capital, providing greater balance sheet optionality and the acceleration of previously disclosed strategic initiatives.

Ira Robbins, Valley's President & CEO commented that, "Oritani's conservative credit culture, combined with their customer focus should mesh seamlessly with that of Valley and our vision forward." He also stated, "I want to thank Kevin Lynch and his entire Oritani team for being responsible stewards of the franchise and balance sheet during his tenure. This capital-enriching transaction will enable Valley to continue to focus on improving the growth profile throughout its entire franchise, while providing enhanced products, services and delivery channels to Oritani's existing customer base. We are excited about this in-market combination and the synergies that it will bring us."

Kevin Lynch, Chairman, President & CEO of Oritani said, "We are thrilled about this combination with Valley. The infrastructure that has been assembled at Valley over the past few years will enable our customers to access a substantial product offering while still receiving the local decision making and the exceptional service they have become accustomed to at Oritani." Mr. Lynch is expected to join the Boards of Directors of Valley and Valley National Bank upon completion of this transaction.

The combined company at close is expected to have approximately $38 billion in assets, $30 billion in loans, $29 billion in deposits, and 245 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama.

The Boards of Directors of both companies, after extensive review and due diligence, unanimously approved the transaction. The acquisition is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to standard regulatory approvals, shareholder approvals from Valley and Oritani, as well as other customary conditions.

In conjunction with the closing of this transaction, Valley is planning on restructuring approximately $635 million of higher cost FHLB borrowings. Valley anticipates the result of the merger, combined with debt restructuring will be immediately neutral to slightly accretive to earnings per share and tangible book value while increasing Tier 1 Common Equity by over 50 basis points.

Combination of Strong Banks with Significant Overlapping Presence

The transaction with Oritani is expected to substantially enhance all capital levels, allowing for a continuation of accelerated growth at Valley and providing an additional buffer for other forms of potential capital returns in the future. While we currently estimate 50% cost-savings, in addition to those related to legacy Oritani benefit plans, there has been no assumption of expense synergies due to branch closures, despite Valley and Oritani having 100% of their respective branches within a 3-mile radius of a competing branch. Valley has a track record of integrating mergers designed to minimize customer disruption, and deliver profitable growth while maintaining strong credit quality and a well-capitalized balance sheet. Selected data for the combined entity, on a pro-forma basis as of March 31, 2019, include:

Approximately $37 billion in assets

Approximately $29 billion in loans

245 branches, including 151 in northern and central New Jersey, 38 in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, 41 in Florida, and 15 in Alabama

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the definitive agreement signed by the companies, each Oritani shareholder will receive 1.60 shares of Valley common stock for each share of Oritani common stock they own. Oritani's normal quarterly cash dividend policy for the period ended June 30, 2019 (typically paid in August) will not be impacted by this transaction. However, any subsequent quarterly dividends declared by Oritani will be limited to the current rate paid by Valley, exchange adjusted to $0.18 per common until the close of the merger.



The following are selected terms and metrics associated with the transaction based upon current projections, including the proposed refinancing of FHLB borrowings:

Purchase price represents a fixed 1.60x for 1 exchange ratio

Total transaction value of approximately $740 million

Price to 2020 Fully Synergized EPS of 9.8x

Price to tangible book value of 1.4x

Tangible book value accretion of 0.0%

Anticipated to be accretive to earnings in 2020, including FHLB restructuring

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisor to Valley to provide a fairness opinion to Valley National Bancorp's Board of Directors. The law firm of Day Pitney LLP acted as counsel to Valley. Oritani was advised by the investment banking firm of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, and the law firm of Luse Gorman, PC.

Investor Conference Call

Executives from Valley and Oritani will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time, today to discuss this transaction. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432 using 2343569. An audio webcast will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a8nhvz4s. Investor presentation materials on this transaction will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $32.5 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates over 200 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

About Oritani

Oritani Financial Corp. is the holding company for Oritani Bank, a New Jersey state chartered bank offering a full range of retail and commercial loan and deposit products. Oritani Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional personal service to its individual and business customers. Oritani currently operates its main office and 25 full-service branches in the New Jersey Counties of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic. For additional information about Oritani Bank, please visit www.oritani.com.

Contacts: Valley National Bancorp Oritani Financial Corp. Alan D. Eskow Kevin J. Lynch Senior Executive Vice President and Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer Chief Executive Officer (973) 305-4003 (201) 664-5400

