Valley National Bancorp Reports Increased Second Quarter Net Income and Strong Commercial Loan Growth





NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $76.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the second quarter of 2018 earnings of $72.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, and net income of $113.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding all non-core charges and income, our adjusted net income was $78.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019, $75.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $74.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2019. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Key financial highlights for the second quarter:

Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $379.0 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to approximately $25.8 billion at June 30, 2019 from March 31, 2019. The increase was largely due to strong organic loan growth within the commercial and industrial loan and commercial real estate loan categories. Additionally, we sold approximately $223 million of residential mortgage loans resulting in total pre-tax gains of $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.





Net Interest Income and Margin: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $221.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.96 percent for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 2 basis points from 2.98 percent for the first quarter of 2019. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.





Provision for Credit Losses: The provision for credit losses decreased $5.9 million to $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2019.





Credit Quality: Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-accrual loans represented 0.37 percent of total loans at both June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.





Non-interest Income: Non-interest income decreased $80.1 million to $27.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 mainly due to a $78.5 million gain on the sale leaseback of 26 locations in the first quarter. Additionally, we recognized net impairment losses on securities of $2.9 million related to one municipal bond (in default of its contractual payments) during the second quarter of 2019.





Non-interest Expense: Non-interest expense decreased $6.1 million to $141.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Overall, non-interest expense declined largely as expected due to infrequent charges related to severance expense and other than temporary impairment of certain tax credit investments totaling $4.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively, recognized during the first quarter of 2019.





Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 57.19 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 45.29 percent and 60.25 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. Our adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.58 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 54.79 percent and 57.14 percent for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively.





Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 26.5 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 33.5 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The first quarter of 2019 effective tax rate reflected an additional provision for income taxes of $12.1 million related to uncertain tax liability positions. Our uncertain tax liabilities totaled $12.3 million at June 30, 2019 and relate to renewable energy tax credits and other tax benefits previously recognized from investments in the DC Solar funds. For the remainder of 2019, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 25 percent to 27 percent.





Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders' equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.94 percent, 8.79 percent, and 13.16 percent for the second quarter of 2019, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core charges, was 0.96 percent, 9.05 percent, and 13.55 percent for the second quarter of 2019, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.

On June 26, 2019, Valley announced that it will acquire Oritani Financial Corp. ("Oritani") and its principal subsidiary, Oritani Bank, headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey. The merger will double Valley's market share in demographically attractive Bergen County and enhance its presence in Hudson County. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. The merger is subject to a number of pending conditions, including customary regulatory approvals and Valley and Oritani shareholder approvals.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter core earnings and our continued progress towards achieving our long-term operating efficiency goals. During the quarter, we accomplished our loan growth target of six percent, net of mortgage sales, through a mix of new and existing client relationships within our markets. While the margin experienced some compression as compared to the first quarter of 2019, we believe our balance sheet is well positioned for the second half of 2019. Additionally, we are very excited about our recently announced acquisition of Oritani and the strength it will add to our franchise. Both Valley and Oritani employees have already commenced joint integration planning and together are working hard to build the synergies expected from the transaction."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $221.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 increased $9.1 million as compared to the second quarter of 2018 and increased $1.5 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was largely due to a combination of higher loan yield and average loan balances, partly offset by higher costs of deposits and lower interest income from investment securities mainly caused by higher premium amortization and repayments of higher yielding securities. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $7.4 million to $328.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 mainly due to an 8 basis point increase in yield on average loans and a $297.7 million increase in average loans. Interest expense of $107.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 increased $5.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019 largely due to higher costs for both money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.96 percent for the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 15 basis points and 2 basis points from 3.11 percent and 2.98 percent for the second quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019, respectively, largely due to time deposits repricing at higher market rates in the early stages of the second quarter of 2019 and other increased funding costs. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 5 basis points on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the increase in the yield on loans. The yield on average loans increased by 8 basis points to 4.65 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 largely due to higher yield on new loan volumes, accretable yield on PCI loans and a modest increase in loan prepayment penalties in the second quarter of 2019. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 11 basis points to 1.93 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the linked first quarter of 2019 due to 11 and 6 basis point increases in the cost of average interest bearing deposits and long-term borrowings, respectively. The increase in deposit costs was largely due to the aforementioned time deposits repricing in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the cost of long-term borrowings was mostly caused by the maturity of a few lower cost borrowings. Our cost of total average deposits was 1.27 percent for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 1.20 percent for the first quarter of 2019.

Branch Transformation and Sale-Leaseback

Approximately one year ago, we established the foundation of what the transformation of our branch network would look like in coming years. At that time, we identified 74 branches that did not meet certain internal performance measures, including 20 branches that were closed and consolidated by the end of the first quarter of 2019. For the remaining 54 branches, we implemented tailored action plans focused on improving profitability and deposit levels, as well as upgrades in staffing and training, within a defined timeline.

We are pleased to announce that the majority of the 54 branches have seen measurable success in terms of relative cost of deposits, deposit mix and overall balance growth. However, some locations have not met our established performance targets. As such, we expect to close approximately 10 branches by the end of the second quarter of 2020.

During March 2019, Valley closed a sale-leaseback transaction for 26 of its previously announced 29 properties to be sold. Valley expects to close the sale of the remaining three properties, which remain subject to the buyer's due diligence, during the second half of 2019. The sale of the remaining properties is expected to result in a pre-tax net gain of more than $3 million.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans . Loans increased $379 million to approximately $25.8 billion at June 30, 2019 from March 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued strong quarter over quarter organic growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as an increase in construction loan advances during the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, we originated $111 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment and sold approximately $116 million of pre-existing loans from our residential mortgage loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $36.6 million and $31.9 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

Deposits. Total deposits decreased $133.6 million to approximately $24.8 billion at June 30, 2019 from March 31, 2019 largely due to a $339.1 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits also decreased by $24.3 million to $6.3 billion at June 30, 2019 from March 31, 2019. Brokered deposits totaling $3.2 billion (consisting of both time and money market deposit accounts) at June 30, 2019 remained relatively unchanged from March 31, 2019. However, time deposits increased $229.9 million to $7.3 billion at June 30, 2019 as compared to March 31, 2019 largely due to new retail customer balances resulted from our successful promotional campaigns in the early stages of the second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 26 percent, 45 percent and 29 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2019, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings increased $325.2 million and $300.5 million at June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to March 31, 2019 largely due to new FHLB borrowings used for loan growth funding and additional liquidity purposes.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Our PCI loan portfolio totaled $3.8 billion, or 14.6 percent, of our total loan portfolio at June 30, 2019.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO), other repossessed assets and non-accrual debt securities increased $3.4 million to $106.7 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to March 31, 2019 mainly due to increase of $3.1 million in non-accrual loans during the second quarter of 2019. Non-accrual loans increased largely due to two new non-performing loans within the commercial real estate loan category at June 30, 2019. However, non-accrual loans represented 0.37 percent of total loans at June 30, 2019 which percentage remained unchanged as compared to March 31, 2019.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) were $67 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2019 as compared to $82 million, or 0.32 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2019. The $15 million decrease from March 31, 2019 was mainly due to a decline in loans 30 to 59 days past due. The decrease in loans 30 to 59 days past due was mostly driven by better performance in the commercial real estate portfolio and the normal renewal of a $15.0 million matured performing loan reported in this delinquency category at March 31, 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, we continued to closely monitor our New York City and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $113.2 million and $7.8 million, respectively, within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio at June 30, 2019. While most of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio. At June 30, 2019, the taxi medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $78.3 million with related reserves of $29.5 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $79.6 million with related reserves of $29.6 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the impaired taxi medallion loans largely consisted of $67.7 million of non-accrual loans and $10.6 million of performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans.

Additionally, Valley currently has $13.7 million of performing non-impaired taxi medallion loans which are scheduled to mature in 2019, and $14.0 million that mature between 2023 and 2028. If the loans with 2019 maturities became TDRs upon maturity and renewal, an additional reserve of $5.8 million would be required based on the allowance methodology at June 30, 2019.

Allowance for Credit Losses. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Allocation Allocation Allocation as a % of as a % of as a % of Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allowance Loan Allocation Category Allocation Category Allocation Category ($ in thousands) Loan Category: Commercial and industrial loans* $ 97,358 2.11 % $ 99,210 2.20 % $ 78,649 2.05 % Commercial real estate loans: Commercial real estate 23,796 0.19 % 24,261 0.19 % 33,234 0.28 % Construction 25,182 1.65 % 23,501 1.62 % 20,578 1.49 % Total commercial real estate loans 48,978 0.34 % 47,762 0.34 % 53,812 0.40 % Residential mortgage loans 5,219 0.13 % 5,139 0.13 % 4,624 0.13 % Consumer loans: Home equity 505 0.10 % 523 0.10 % 604 0.12 % Auto and other consumer 6,019 0.26 % 6,327 0.29 % 5,465 0.26 % Total consumer loans 6,524 0.23 % 6,850 0.25 % 6,069 0.23 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 158,079 0.61 % $ 158,961 0.63 % $ 143,154 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.77 % _ * Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.

Our loan portfolio, totaling $25.8 billion at June 30, 2019, had net loan charge-offs totaling $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $5.3 million and $692 thousand for the first quarter of 2019 and second quarter of 2018, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs related to taxi medallion loans within the commercial and industrial loan category were $2.3 million and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2019, respectively. There were no taxi medallion loan charge-offs during the second quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, we recorded a $2.1 million provision for credit losses as compared to $8.0 million and $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018, respectively. The second quarter of 2019 provision was largely due to loan growth. The provision declined as compared to the first quarter of 2019 partly due to a $1.6 million decrease in reserves for unfunded letters of credit (reported in the commercial and industrial loans category in the table above) and lower reserves for internally criticized loans, as well as moderate declines in the expected incurred losses in several loan categories.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.61 percent, 0.63 percent and 0.62 percent at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. At June 30, 2019, the allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans remained relatively stable as compared to March 31, 2019 for most loan categories, however, allocation for commercial and industrial loans declined 0.09 percent partly due to the aforementioned decrease in the reserves for unfunded letters of credit.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its well capitalized position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.39 percent, 9.43 percent, 7.62 percent and 8.59 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

Investor Conference Call

Valley will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time, today to discuss the second quarter of 2019 earnings. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free (866) 354-0432. The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s4ncumwm [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley's website through Friday, August 23, 2019. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $33 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

failure to obtain shareholder or regulatory approval for the acquisition of Oritani or to satisfy other conditions to the merger on the proposed terms and within the proposed timeframe;

the inability to realize expected cost savings and synergies from the Oritani merger in amounts or in the timeframe anticipated;

costs or difficulties relating to Oritani integration matters might be greater than expected;

material adverse changes in Valley's or Oritani's operations or earnings;

the inability to retain customers and qualified employees of Oritani;

the inability to repay $635 million of higher cost FHLB borrowings in conjunction with the Oritani merger;

developments in the DC Solar bankruptcy and federal investigations that could require the recognition of additional tax provision charges related to uncertain tax liability positions;

due diligence issues or other matters prevent the expected sale and leaseback of three branch properties or expenses that reduce the additional pre-tax net gain expected to be recognized in the second half of 2019;

higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations and case law;

weakness or a decline in the economy, mainly in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values within our market areas;

the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with loan growth;

an increase in our allowance for credit losses due to higher than expected loan losses within one or more segments of our loan portfolio;

less than expected cost savings from Valley's branch transformation strategy;

greater than expected technology related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;

the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base, including our inability to achieve deposit retention targets under Valley's branch transformation strategy;

cyber-attacks, computer viruses or other malware that may breach the security of our websites or other systems to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems;

results of examinations by the OCC, the FRB, the CFPB and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;

damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential litigations arising from claims of breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, contractual claims, environmental laws, patent or trademark infringement, employment related claims, and other matters;

changes in accounting policies or accounting standards, including the new authoritative accounting guidance (known as the current expected credit loss (CECL) model) which may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020;

our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather or other external events;

unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors; and

the failure of other financial institutions with whom we have trading, clearing, counterparty and other financial relationships.

A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL DATA: Net interest income $ 220,234 $ 218,648 $ 210,752 $ 438,882 $ 418,350 Net interest income - FTE (1) 221,392 219,925 212,252 441,317 421,372 Non-interest income 27,603 107,673 38,069 135,276 70,320 Non-interest expense 141,737 147,795 149,916 289,532 323,668 Income tax expense 27,532 57,196 18,961 84,728 32,145 Net income 76,468 113,330 72,802 189,798 114,767 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 6,344 6,344 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,296 $ 110,158 $ 69,630 $ 183,454 $ 108,423 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 331,748,552 331,601,260 331,318,381 331,675,313 331,024,531 Diluted 332,959,802 332,834,466 332,895,483 332,929,359 332,599,991 Per common share data: Basic earnings $ 0.22 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings 0.22 0.33 0.21 0.55 0.33 Cash dividends declared 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.22 0.22 Closing stock price - high 10.78 10.73 13.26 10.78 13.38 Closing stock price - low 9.75 9.00 11.91 9.00 11.19 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2) Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 75,589 $ 71,764 $ 71,982 $ 147,353 $ 130,531 Basic earnings per share, as adjusted 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.44 0.39 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.44 0.39 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Net interest margin 2.95 % 2.96 % 3.09 % 2.95 % 3.10 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 2.96 2.98 3.11 2.97 3.12 Annualized return on average assets 0.94 1.40 0.98 1.17 0.78 Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 8.79 13.35 8.88 11.04 6.99 Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 13.16 20.29 13.76 16.65 10.82 Efficiency ratio (3) 57.19 45.29 60.25 50.43 66.23 CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:(2) Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.96 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.05 8.83 9.17 8.94 8.33 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.55 13.42 14.21 13.48 12.91 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 54.58 54.79 57.14 54.68 58.56 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: Assets $ 32,707,144 $ 32,296,070 $ 29,778,210 $ 32,502,744 $ 29,536,301 Interest earning assets 29,877,384 29,562,907 27,256,959 29,721,015 27,005,281 Loans 25,552,415 25,254,733 22,840,235 25,404,396 22,573,097 Interest bearing liabilities 22,328,544 22,344,028 20,129,492 22,336,243 19,911,043 Deposits 24,699,238 24,782,759 21,846,582 24,740,767 21,864,210 Shareholders' equity 3,481,519 3,394,688 3,279,616 3,438,344 3,284,687





As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Assets $ 33,027,741 $ 32,476,991 $ 31,863,088 $ 30,881,948 $ 30,182,979 Total loans 25,802,162 25,423,118 25,035,469 24,111,290 23,234,716 Non-PCI loans 22,030,205 21,418,778 20,845,383 19,681,255 18,587,015 Deposits 24,773,929 24,907,496 24,452,974 22,588,272 21,640,772 Shareholders' equity 3,504,118 3,444,879 3,350,454 3,302,936 3,277,312 LOANS: (In thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 4,615,765 $ 4,504,927 $ 4,331,032 $ 4,015,280 $ 3,829,525 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate 12,798,017 12,665,425 12,407,275 12,251,231 11,913,830 Construction 1,528,968 1,454,199 1,488,132 1,416,259 1,376,732 Total commercial real estate 14,326,985 14,119,624 13,895,407 13,667,490 13,290,562 Residential mortgage 4,072,450 4,071,237 4,111,400 3,782,972 3,528,682 Consumer: Home equity 501,646 513,066 517,089 521,797 520,849 Automobile 1,362,466 1,347,759 1,319,571 1,288,902 1,281,735 Other consumer 922,850 866,505 860,970 834,849 783,363 Total consumer loans 2,786,962 2,727,330 2,697,630 2,645,548 2,585,947 Total loans $ 25,802,162 $ 25,423,118 $ 25,035,469 $ 24,111,290 $ 23,234,716 CAPITAL RATIOS: Book value per common share $ 9.93 $ 9.75 $ 9.48 $ 9.33 $ 9.26 Tangible book value per common share (2) 6.45 6.26 5.97 5.81 5.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.71 % 6.63 % 6.45 % 6.48 % 6.56 % Tier 1 leverage capital 7.62 7.58 7.57 7.63 7.72 Common equity tier 1 capital 8.59 8.53 8.43 8.56 8.71 Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.43 9.38 9.30 9.46 9.65 Total risk-based capital 11.39 11.37 11.34 11.55 11.77





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 158,961 $ 156,295 $ 136,704 $ 156,295 $ 124,452 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial (3,073 ) (4,282 ) (642 ) (7,355 ) (773 ) Commercial real estate — — (38 ) — (348 ) Residential mortgage — (15 ) (99 ) (15 ) (167 ) Total Consumer (1,752 ) (2,028 ) (1,422 ) (3,780 ) (2,633 ) Total loans charged-off (4,825 ) (6,325 ) (2,201 ) (11,150 ) (3,921 ) Charged-off loans recovered: Commercial and industrial 1,195 483 819 1,678 2,926 Commercial real estate 22 21 15 43 384 Residential mortgage 9 1 180 10 260 Total Consumer 617 486 495 1,103 963 Total loans recovered 1,843 991 1,509 2,834 4,533 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (2,982 ) (5,334 ) (692 ) (8,316 ) 612 Provision for credit losses 2,100 8,000 7,142 10,100 18,090 Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 158,079 $ 158,961 $ 143,154 $ 158,079 $ 143,154 Components of allowance for credit losses: Allowance for loan losses $ 155,105 $ 154,381 $ 138,762 $ 155,105 $ 138,762 Allowance for unfunded letters of credit 2,974 4,580 4,392 2,974 4,392 Allowance for credit losses $ 158,079 $ 158,961 $ 143,154 $ 158,079 $ 143,154 Components of provision for credit losses: Provision for loan losses $ 3,706 $ 7,856 $ 6,592 $ 11,562 $ 17,294 Provision for unfunded letters of credit (1,606 ) 144 550 (1,462 ) 796 Provision for credit losses $ 2,100 $ 8,000 $ 7,142 $ 10,100 $ 18,090 Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.07 % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.72 % 0.74 % 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.77 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.62 %





As of ASSET QUALITY:(4) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Accruing past due loans: 30 to 59 days past due: Commercial and industrial $ 14,119 $ 5,120 $ 13,085 $ 9,462 $ 6,780 Commercial real estate 6,202 39,362 9,521 3,387 4,323 Construction — 1,911 2,829 15,576 175 Residential mortgage 19,131 15,856 16,576 10,058 7,961 Total Consumer 11,932 6,647 9,740 7,443 6,573 Total 30 to 59 days past due 51,384 68,896 51,751 45,926 25,812 60 to 89 days past due: Commercial and industrial 4,135 1,756 3,768 1,431 1,533 Commercial real estate 354 2,156 530 2,502 — Construction 1,342 — — 36 — Residential mortgage 3,635 3,635 2,458 3,270 1,978 Total Consumer 1,484 990 1,386 1,249 860 Total 60 to 89 days past due 10,950 8,537 8,142 8,488 4,371 90 or more days past due: Commercial and industrial 3,298 2,670 6,156 1,618 560 Commercial real estate — — 27 27 27 Residential mortgage 1,054 1,402 1,288 1,877 2,324 Total Consumer 359 523 341 282 198 Total 90 or more days past due 4,711 4,595 7,812 3,804 3,109 Total accruing past due loans $ 67,045 $ 82,028 $ 67,705 $ 58,218 $ 33,292 Non-accrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 76,216 $ 76,270 $ 70,096 $ 52,929 $ 53,596 Commercial real estate 6,231 2,663 2,372 7,103 7,452 Construction — 378 356 — 1,100 Residential mortgage 12,069 11,921 12,917 16,083 19,303 Total Consumer 1,999 2,178 2,655 2,248 3,003 Total non-accrual loans 96,515 93,410 88,396 78,363 84,454 Other real estate owned (OREO) 7,161 7,317 9,491 9,863 11,760 Other repossessed assets 2,358 2,628 744 445 864 Non-accrual debt securities (5) 680 — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 106,714 $ 103,355 $ 98,631 $ 88,671 $ 97,078 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 74,385 $ 73,081 $ 77,216 $ 81,141 $ 83,694 Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.63 % 0.69 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.51 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans 160.71 % 165.27 % 171.79 % 184.99 % 164.30 % Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (6) $ 55,085 $ 56,182 $ 56,125 $ 75,422 $ 57,311

(1 ) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules. (2 ) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders: Net income, as reported $ 76,468 $ 113,330 $ 72,802 $ 189,798 $ 114,767 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transactions (net of tax)(a) — (55,707 ) — (55,707 ) — Add: Net impairment losses on securities (net of tax) 2,078 — — 2,078 — Add: (Gains) losses on securities transaction (net of tax) (8 ) 23 26 15 574 Add: Severance expense (net of tax)(b) — 3,433 — 3,433 — Add: Tax credit investment impairment (net of tax)(c) — 1,757 — 1,757 — Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax) — — — — 7,520 Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)(d) — — 2,326 — 12,014 Add: Income tax expense (e) 223 12,100 — 12,323 2,000 Net income, as adjusted $ 78,761 $ 74,936 $ 75,154 $ 153,697 $ 136,875 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 6,344 6,344 Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 75,589 $ 71,764 $ 71,982 $ 147,353 $ 130,531 __________ (a) The gain on sale leaseback transactions is included in gains on the sales of assets within other non-interest income. (b) Severance expense is included in salary and employee benefits expense. (c) Impairment is included in the amortization of tax credit investments. (d) Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits and other expense. (e) Income tax expense (benefit) related to reserves for uncertain tax positions in 2019 and USAB and the Tax Act in the 2018 periods. Adjusted per common share data: Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 75,589 $ 71,764 $ 71,982 $ 147,353 $ 130,531 Average number of shares outstanding 331,748,552 331,601,260 331,318,381 331,675,313 331,024,531 Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 Average number of diluted shares outstanding 332,959,802 332,834,466 332,895,483 332,929,359 332,599,991 Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 78,761 $ 74,936 $ 75,154 $ 153,697 $ 136,875 Average shareholders' equity 3,481,519 3,394,688 3,279,616 3,438,344 3,284,687 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,156,703 1,160,510 1,163,575 1,158,596 1,163,901 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,324,816 $ 2,234,178 $ 2,116,041 $ 2,279,748 $ 2,120,786 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 13.55 % 13.42 % 14.21 % 13.48 % 12.91 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets: Net income, as adjusted $ 78,761 $ 74,936 $ 75,154 $ 153,697 $ 136,875 Average assets $ 32,707,144 $ 32,296,070 $ 29,778,210 $ 32,502,744 $ 29,536,301 Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.96 % 0.93 % 1.01 % 0.95 % 0.93 %





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity: Net income, as adjusted $ 78,761 $ 74,936 $ 75,154 $ 153,697 $ 136,875 Average shareholders' equity $ 3,481,519 $ 3,394,688 $ 3,279,616 $ 3,438,344 $ 3,284,687 Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 9.05 % 8.83 % 9.17 % 8.94 % 8.33 % Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity: Net income, as reported $ 76,468 $ 113,330 $ 72,802 $ 189,798 $ 114,767 Average shareholders' equity 3,481,519 3,394,688 3,279,616 3,438,344 3,284,687 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,156,703 1,160,510 1,163,575 1,158,596 1,163,901 Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,324,816 $ 2,234,178 $ 2,116,041 $ 2,279,748 $ 2,120,786 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.16 % 20.29 % 13.76 % 16.65 % 10.82 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense, as reported $ 141,737 $ 147,795 $ 149,916 $ 289,532 $ 323,668 Less: Severance expense (pre-tax) — 4,838 — 4,838 — Less: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax) — — — — 10,500 Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) — — 3,248 — 16,776 Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 4,863 7,173 4,470 12,036 9,744 Non-interest expense, as adjusted $ 136,874 $ 135,784 $ 142,198 $ 272,658 $ 286,648 Net interest income 220,234 218,648 210,752 438,882 418,350 Non-interest income, as reported 27,603 107,673 38,069 135,276 70,320 Add: Net impairment losses on securities (pre-tax) 2,928 — — 2,928 — Add: (Gains) losses on securities transactions, net (pre-tax) (11 ) 32 36 21 801 Less: Gain on sale leaseback transaction (pre-tax) — 78,505 — 78,505 — Non-interest income, as adjusted $ 30,520 $ 29,200 $ 38,105 $ 59,720 $ 71,121 Gross operating income, as adjusted $ 250,754 $ 247,848 $ 248,857 $ 498,602 $ 489,471 Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 54.58 % 54.79 % 57.14 % 54.68 % 58.56 %





As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Tangible book value per common share: Common shares outstanding 331,788,149 331,732,636 331,431,217 331,501,424 331,454,025 Shareholders' equity $ 3,504,118 $ 3,444,879 $ 3,350,454 $ 3,302,936 $ 3,277,312 Less: Preferred stock 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 209,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,155,250 1,158,245 1,161,655 1,166,481 1,162,858 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 $ 1,979,108 $ 1,926,764 $ 1,904,763 Tangible book value per common share $ 6.45 $ 6.26 $ 5.97 $ 5.81 $ 5.75 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 2,139,177 $ 2,076,943 $ 1,979,108 $ 1,926,764 $ 1,904,763 Total assets 33,027,741 32,476,991 31,863,088 30,881,948 30,182,979 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,155,250 1,158,245 1,161,655 1,166,481 1,162,858 Tangible assets $ 31,872,491 $ 31,318,746 $ 30,701,433 $ 29,715,467 $ 29,020,121 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.71 % 6.63 % 6.45 % 6.48 % 6.56 %





(3 ) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4 ) Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. (5 ) Represents an other-than-temporarily impaired municipal bond security classified as available for sale presented at its carrying value at June 30, 2019. (6 ) Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above. SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS

Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 1455 Valley Road, Wayne, New Jersey, 07470, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(in thousands, except for share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 276,291 $ 251,541 Interest bearing deposits with banks 178,905 177,088 Investment securities: Held to maturity (fair value of $2,184,792 at June 30, 2019 and $2,034,943 at December 31, 2018) 2,168,236 2,068,246 Available for sale 1,679,350 1,749,544 Total investment securities 3,847,586 3,817,790 Loans held for sale, at fair value 36,641 35,155 Loans 25,802,162 25,035,469 Less: Allowance for loan losses (155,105 ) (151,859 ) Net loans 25,647,057 24,883,610 Premises and equipment, net 312,627 341,630 Lease right-of-use assets 283,348 — Bank owned life insurance 442,343 439,602 Accrued interest receivable 99,065 95,296 Goodwill 1,084,665 1,084,665 Other intangible assets, net 70,585 76,990 Other assets 748,628 659,721 Total Assets $ 33,027,741 $ 31,863,088 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,327,789 $ 6,175,495 Interest bearing: Savings, NOW and money market 11,107,952 11,213,495 Time 7,338,188 7,063,984 Total deposits 24,773,929 24,452,974 Short-term borrowings 2,387,784 2,118,914 Long-term borrowings 1,800,182 1,654,268 Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,544 55,370 Lease liabilities 307,405 3,125 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 198,779 227,983 Total Liabilities 29,523,623 28,512,634 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares: Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 111,590 111,590 Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018) 98,101 98,101 Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 332,101,525 shares at June 30, 2019 and 331,634,951 shares at December 31, 2018) 116,571 116,240 Surplus 2,804,059 2,796,499 Retained earnings 412,190 299,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,131 ) (69,431 ) Treasury stock, at cost (313,376 common shares at June 30, 2019 and 203,734 common shares at December 31, 2018) (3,262 ) (2,187 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 3,504,118 3,350,454 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,027,741 $ 31,863,088

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 296,934 $ 288,277 $ 247,690 $ 585,211 $ 485,276 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 22,489 22,876 22,222 45,365 43,545 Tax-exempt 4,356 4,804 5,639 9,160 11,360 Dividends 2,795 3,174 3,728 5,969 5,667 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,168 1,093 839 2,261 1,765 Total interest income 327,742 320,224 280,118 647,966 547,613 Interest Expense Interest on deposits: Savings, NOW and money market 38,020 36,283 24,756 74,303 47,073 Time 40,331 38,171 16,635 78,502 31,251 Interest on short-term borrowings 14,860 12,549 10,913 27,409 16,645 Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 14,297 14,573 17,062 28,870 34,294 Total interest expense 107,508 101,576 69,366 209,084 129,263 Net Interest Income 220,234 218,648 210,752 438,882 418,350 Provision for credit losses 2,100 8,000 7,142 10,100 18,090 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 218,134 210,648 203,610 428,782 400,260 Non-Interest Income Trust and investment services 3,096 2,904 3,262 6,000 6,492 Insurance commissions 2,649 2,525 4,026 5,174 7,847 Service charges on deposit accounts 5,827 5,903 6,679 11,730 13,932 Gains (losses) on securities transactions, net 11 (32 ) (36 ) (21 ) (801 ) Other-than-temporary impairment losses on securities (2,928 ) — — (2,928 ) — Portion recognized in other comprehensive income (before taxes) — — — — — Net impairment losses on securities recognized in earnings (2,928 ) — — (2,928 ) — Fees from loan servicing 2,367 2,430 2,045 4,797 4,268 Gains on sales of loans, net 3,930 4,576 7,642 8,506 14,395 (Losses) gains on sales of assets, net (564 ) 77,720 (125 ) 77,156 (222 ) Bank owned life insurance 2,205 1,887 2,652 4,092 4,415 Other 11,010 9,760 11,924 20,770 19,994 Total non-interest income 27,603 107,673 38,069 135,276 70,320 Non-Interest Expense Salary and employee benefits expense 76,183 83,105 78,944 159,288 172,236 Net occupancy and equipment expense 29,700 27,886 26,901 57,586 54,825 FDIC insurance assessment 4,931 6,121 8,044 11,052 13,542 Amortization of other intangible assets 4,170 4,311 4,617 8,481 8,910 Professional and legal fees 4,145 5,271 5,337 9,416 22,384 Amortization of tax credit investments 4,863 7,173 4,470 12,036 9,744 Telecommunication expense 2,351 2,268 3,015 4,619 6,609 Other 15,394 11,660 18,588 27,054 35,418 Total non-interest expense 141,737 147,795 149,916 289,532 323,668 Income Before Income Taxes 104,000 170,526 91,763 274,526 146,912 Income tax expense 27,532 57,196 18,961 84,728 32,145 Net Income 76,468 113,330 72,802 189,798 114,767 Dividends on preferred stock 3,172 3,172 3,172 6,344 6,344 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 73,296 $ 110,158 $ 69,630 $ 183,454 $ 108,423

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.33 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.33 Diluted 0.22 0.33 0.21 0.55 0.33 Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.22 0.22 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 331,748,552 331,601,260 331,318,381 331,675,313 331,024,531 Diluted 332,959,802 332,834,466 332,895,483 332,929,359 332,599,991





VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Avg. Average Avg. Average Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 25,552,415 $ 296,934 4.65 % $ 25,254,733 $ 288,277 4.57 % $ 22,840,235 $ 247,691 4.34 % Taxable investments (3) 3,453,676 25,284 2.93 % 3,390,609 26,050 3.07 % 3,438,842 25,950 3.02 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 658,727 5,514 3.35 % 689,675 6,081 3.53 % 750,896 7,138 3.80 % Interest bearing deposits with banks 212,566 1,168 2.20 % 227,890 1,093 1.92 % 226,986 839 1.48 % Total interest earning assets 29,877,384 328,900 4.40 % 29,562,907 321,501 4.35 % 27,256,959 281,618 4.13 % Other assets 2,829,760 2,733,163 2,521,251 Total assets $ 32,707,144 $ 32,296,070 $ 29,778,210 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW and money market deposits $ 11,293,885 $ 38,020 1.35 % $ 11,450,943 $ 36,283 1.27 % $ 10,978,067 $ 24,756 0.90 % Time deposits 7,047,319 40,331 2.29 % 7,214,863 38,171 2.12 % 4,700,456 16,635 1.42 % Short-term borrowings 2,380,294 14,860 2.50 % 2,011,428 12,549 2.50 % 2,166,837 10,913 2.01 % Long-term borrowings (4) 1,607,046 14,297 3.56 % 1,666,794 14,573 3.50 % 2,284,132 17,062 2.99 % Total interest bearing liabilities 22,328,544 107,508 1.93 % 22,344,028 101,576 1.82 % 20,129,492 69,366 1.38 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,358,034 6,116,953 6,168,059 Other liabilities 539,047 440,401 201,043 Shareholders' equity 3,481,519 3,394,688 3,279,616 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,707,144 $ 32,296,070 $ 29,778,210 Net interest income/interest rate spread (5) $ 221,392 2.47 % $ 219,925 2.53 % $ 212,252 2.75 % Tax equivalent adjustment (1,158 ) (1,277 ) (1,500 ) Net interest income, as reported $ 220,234 $ 218,648 $ 210,752 Net interest margin (6) 2.95 % 2.96 % 3.09 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis (6) 2.96 % 2.98 % 3.11 %

(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.





