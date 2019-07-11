Valet Living Grows Its National Presence With WasteRetriever LLC Acquisition



In its Quest to Disrupt the Multifamily Industry, Valet Living Adds an Additional 30,000 Apartment Homes to its Quickly Growing Portfolio

Tampa, FL, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, acquires doorstep trash and recycling collection company, WasteRetriever.





Valet Living's interest in WasteRetriever stems from many parallels between the two companies, including alignment on core values. Valet Living's leadership standards include: being better tomorrow, developing its talent, driving growth and scalability and embracing servant leadership, the leadership philosophy in which the leader's main goal is to serve. WasteRetriever also exemplifies these standards in the way it runs its company.

"When we are searching for strategic acquisitions, we greatly weigh how a company fits within Valet Living's beliefs and values, because our people are most important to us," said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. "We've looked at a lot of companies, and WasteRetriever stood out to us because of its commitment to quality, servant leadership and its dedication to sustainability."

WasteRetriever currently services approximately 30,000 apartment homes in 9 states, all of which will move to the Valet Living portfolio. WasteRetriever has approximately 150 associates including its founder, John Lis, will transition to become Valet Living associates.

"We are proud that Valet Living chose to acquire WasteRetriever out of the many doorstep collection providers to the multifamily industry," said WasteRetriever founder, John Lis. "Our goal has always been to provide quality service to our clients and residents, maintained by the highest level of client and resident support. We feel confident we will transition seamlessly into Valet Living."

Valet Living believes that this acquisition will further enhance its national presence and increase strong synergies in its primary markets, given WasteRetriever's presence in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

In addition to doorstep trash and recycling amenity services, Valet Living residents can also request fitness classes, home cleans, pet visits, package deliveries and more through a single app, Valet Living Home. Valet Living recently announced the acquisition of Torch Fitness, bringing fitness classes to multifamily communities nationwide. Valet Living recently debuted the launch of Quick Turns: Make Ready & Porter Solutions by Valet Living, helping to further supplement on-site property management teams by streamlining the turnover process and maintenance of residential apartments in just five days.

To learn more about Valet Living, please visit www.ValetLiving.com

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally-recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE:ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

