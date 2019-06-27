Valet Living Disrupts Multifamily Industry with the Launch of Quick Turns



Quick Turns Sets New Industry Standard to Five Days, Accelerating The Process of Turnover and Maintenance for Apartment Communities Nationwide

Denver, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Valet Living, the nation's leading provider of premium home-related amenity services for residential living, today announced the launch of Quick Turns: Make Ready & Porter Solutions by Valet Living. The new offering helps to further supplement on-site property management teams by streamlining the turnover process and maintenance of residential apartments in just five days.

"Today, Valet Living takes a step forward in its vision to deliver standard-setting turnover and maintenance solutions through one comprehensive offering," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "We're excited to introduce new ways to depend on Valet Living as a trusted partner for property managers and to help deliver a quality experience for existing and future residents."

Quick Turns eliminates the stress of managing resident turnover and helps property managers avoid unexpected budget surprises. Through an annual partnership agreement, Quick Turns manages turns for every apartment for the whole year, including housekeeping, carpet cleaning, painting, and turns maintenance.

"Annual partnership agreements are supported by Quick Turn's ground-breaking service guarantee - we turn in 5, or we pay the rent for every day that we're late," said Jim Collins, Division Vice President of Quick Turns. "Drawing from Valet Living's expansive network of premium contractors, our turn service is exactly what busy property management teams need: quick, consistent, and reliable year-round."

By managing the day-to-day upkeep, Quick Turns frees up managers to focus on their core business while improving the quality of your community. Quick Turns provides the support staff needed to help maintain cleanliness and curb appeal for services such as cleaning of hallways, breezeways, dumpsters and pool areas. Periodic visits by management, along with an extensive checklist procedure, ensures that Quick Turns' trained maintenance teams keep everything in the community running smoothly with one call, one invoice and zero headaches.

Quick Turns by Valet Living is currently available in nine markets with plans to expand further, including:

Charlotte, NC

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Los Angeles, CA

Orlando, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Sacramento, CA

San Jose, CA

Tampa, FL

Visitors to the Quick Turns booth at the National Apartment Association's Apartmentalize Conference (Colorado Convention Center, Booth #969) from June 26 - 28 can learn more about this exciting new offering. For further information about Quick Turns by Valet Living, visit ValetLiving.com/QuickTurns.

About Valet Living

Valet Living is the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, performing more than 340 million discrete events annually across 1.3 million apartment homes and 40 states. Through its Valet Living Home app-enabled resident amenity service offering and its doorstep waste & recycling collection, turns, maintenance and pet solutions, Valet Living is also the only company in the multifamily industry to combine doorstep waste and recycling collection with both sustainability-related and premium home-related services. Valet Living has been setting the standard for residential living since 1995 and is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.

