Uxin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 23, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 06:09:00 AM EDT


BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before U.S. market hours on September 23, 2019. Given the previously announced proposed transaction with Golden Pacer, the Company has been working diligently to reflect this in its financial statements.

Uxin's management team will host a conference call at 8:00am U.S. Eastern Time (8:00pmBeijing/Hong Kong time) on September 23, 2019, following the quarterly results announcement.

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

U.S.:           +1 866 519 4004 or +1 845 675 0437
International:           +65 6713 5090
Mainland China:           400 620 8038 or 800 819 0121
Hong Kong:           800 906 601 or +852 3018 6771
Conference ID:           1087869

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until October 8, 2019:

U.S.:              +1 646 254 3697
International:             +61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID:             1087869

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at http://ir.xin.com/.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited (Nasdaq:UXIN) is a leading national online used car dealer in China. Uxin's mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice, no matter where they are located or what their budget is. Uxin enables consumers to buy cars through an innovative integrated online and offline platform that addresses each step of the transaction and covers the entire value chain. Its online presence is bolstered by an offline network of more than 1,300 service centers in over 400 prefecture-level cities throughout China.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Nancy Song

Uxin Investor Relations

Tel: +86 10 5691 6765

Email: ir@xin.com

Source: Uxin Limited

